JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent

Jaguar Land Rover India has released its sales figures for the first half of FY2025. During this period, the company sold 3,214 SUVs, registering a significant growth in sales by 36 per cent over the same period last year. The company stated the improved sales numbers were mainly driven by an increase in demand for the Range Rover SUV and the Land Rover Defender. Additionally, the company also stated all units of the special edition Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition are now sold out.

Also Read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed



The Defender's sales went up by 75 per cent over the same period last year

Earlier this year, JLR announced its decision to locally assemble the flagship Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport SUVs, reducing prices by a huge margin in the process. The company states that this decision led to orders increasing by 60 per cent. This was paired with a massive rise in demand for the Defender SUV, with a sales growth of 75 per cent over the same period last year. The company has registered a growth in sales of 41 per cent in Q2 FY25 followed by an increase of 31 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Also Read: Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Launched At Rs 4.98 Crore



The Range Rover Ranthambore Edition was limited to just 12 units

JLR launched the Range Rover Ranthambore Edition in September 2024 at Rs 4.98 crore as a limited-run, special-edition version of the SUV. This edition was limited to just 12 units, and came with several special touches inspired by the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. JLR had also pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from each vehicle sale to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India, supporting tiger and wildlife conservation initiatives.