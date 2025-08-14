HomeNews & Reviews
Jaguar Land Rover Recalls Over 1.21 Lakh Vehicles In The U.S. Over Suspension Risk

The front suspension knuckle could crack over time, increasing the risk of a crash. Hence, the NHTSA has pointed out a recall for over 1.2 lakh vehicles sold in the US market.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • JLR recalls over 1.21 lakh Range Rover & Range Rover Sport SUVs in the U.S.
  • Faulty aluminium component could crack, risking steering and braking stability.
  • Recall follows NHTSA probe; comes amid falling sales and rising U.S. import tariffs.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has issued a massive recall in the United States, covering more than 1,21,500 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs, after safety regulators flagged a potential suspension defect.

At the heart of the recall is a small but crucial part—the front suspension knuckle. In affected vehicles, these aluminium components could crack over time. Sounds minor? Not quite. A fracture here can compromise steering and braking stability, significantly increasing the risk of a crash. 

 

Also Read: JLR Appoints First-Ever Indian CEO: Tata Motors' P. B. Balaji To Take Charge From November

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two 2

In June of this year, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into nearly 92,000 Range Rover Sport SUVs manufactured between 2014 and 2017, following complaints of fractured steering knuckles. Fast forward to now, and the scope has widened—covering over 1.21 lakh SUVs—suggesting the issue might span across more model years or trims than first thought.

Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack

The timing couldn’t be worse. JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, is already battling softer demand and fresh U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles. In its latest quarterly results, Tata Motors reported a 62 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit, blaming weak volumes and a slowdown in JLR’s global sales. Dispatches to dealers were down 11 per cent, with North America, Europe, and the UK all experiencing a decline.

 

Also Read: JLR Unveils New Range Rover Emblem

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Unveiled Performance SUV Now Makes 59 Bhp More Than Its Predecessor 2

For the affected Range Rover or Range Rover Sport owners, JLR will be in touch for a free inspection and replacement of the faulty suspension knuckle. The British carmaker hasn’t yet disclosed the exact service schedule, but dealers will carry out the fix once the campaign officially kicks off. 

