JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has revealed prices for three special edition SUVs based on the Defender and Discovery. The special editions form a part of JLR India’s 2026 model year range with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The three special editions are, namely, the Defender 100 Trophy Edition, Discovery Tempest Edition and the Discovery Gemini Edition.
Available solely in the 5-door 110 bodystyle, the Defender Trophy Edition is inspired by yesteryear’s Camel Trophy Editions from Land Rover. The special edition Defender is offered in two exterior colours - Deep Sandglow or Keswick Green, paired with a blacked-out bonnet, lower body panels, roof and wheels. Buyers can also opt for a matte protective film to protect the paint finish.
Buyers get the option to also opt for more adventure-oriented accessories for the Trophy Edition, such as a snorkel, mud flaps, a roof carrier, side-mounted gear carriers and a roof ladder for easy access to the roof carrier. Buyers can also choose between all-season and all-terrain tyres for the SUV.
The cabin, meanwhile, features black leather upholstery with features on offer including auto headlamps and wipers, three-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, a 13.1-inch touchscreen, Terrain Response modes, a 360-degree camera and more.
Moving to the powertrain, the Defender Trophy Edition is solely offered with a diesel engine - a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged mill good for 345 bhp and 700 Nm.
The Defender Trophy Edition is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) before accessories.
Moving to the two Discovery special editions, the Gemini Edition is the more affordable of the two models, priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The Tempest Edition, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).
Land Rover Discovery Gemini
The differences between the special editions and the standard model come down to the cosmetics, with the Gemini Edition getting a unique Sedona Red paint finish, a gloss black roof, along with exterior trim elements finished in silver. Rounding out the exterior are 21-inch alloy wheels. Buyers, however, do get the option to pick from a range of exterior colour options from the standard Discovery, along with a range of wheels in 20-inch, 21-inch and 22-inch sizes for customisation. The cabin, meanwhile, can be opted in either black or ivory upholstery.
The Tempest Edition meanwhile takes shape as the range-topping Discovery with unique element including copper highlights, copper-toned 22-inch wheels and copper-coloured roof. Inside, the Tempest gets the extended Windsor Leather upholstery as standard in either black, dual-tone black and brown or black and ivory.
Land Rover Discovery Tempest
On the feature front, the Gemini packs in kit such as a panoramic glass roof, powered tail gate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone climate control, 11.4-inch touchscreen, Meridian audio system, adaptive cruise control and a 3D surround view camera. The Tempest, meanwhile, packs in more tech, including Matrix LED headlamps, A head-up display, power-folding third-row seats, 4-zone climate control, heated 7 ventilated seats (front and middle row) and a Meridian Surround Sound System.
Both variants are offered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine good for 345 bhp and 700 Nm paired with an automatic gearbox as standard.