JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has revealed prices for three special edition SUVs based on the Defender and Discovery. The special editions form a part of JLR India’s 2026 model year range with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The three special editions are, namely, the Defender 100 Trophy Edition, Discovery Tempest Edition and the Discovery Gemini Edition.



Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition



Also read: Jaguar Land Rover Recalls Over 1.21 Lakh Vehicles In The U.S. Over Suspension Risk



Available solely in the 5-door 110 bodystyle, the Defender Trophy Edition is inspired by yesteryear’s Camel Trophy Editions from Land Rover. The special edition Defender is offered in two exterior colours - Deep Sandglow or Keswick Green, paired with a blacked-out bonnet, lower body panels, roof and wheels. Buyers can also opt for a matte protective film to protect the paint finish.



Buyers get the option to also opt for more adventure-oriented accessories for the Trophy Edition, such as a snorkel, mud flaps, a roof carrier, side-mounted gear carriers and a roof ladder for easy access to the roof carrier. Buyers can also choose between all-season and all-terrain tyres for the SUV.



The cabin, meanwhile, features black leather upholstery with features on offer including auto headlamps and wipers, three-zone climate control, configurable ambient lighting, a 13.1-inch touchscreen, Terrain Response modes, a 360-degree camera and more.



Also Read: JLR Appoints First-Ever Indian CEO: Tata Motors' P. B. Balaji To Take Charge From November



Moving to the powertrain, the Defender Trophy Edition is solely offered with a diesel engine - a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged mill good for 345 bhp and 700 Nm.



The Defender Trophy Edition is priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) before accessories.



Land Rover Discovery Tempest, Gemini Editions

Moving to the two Discovery special editions, the Gemini Edition is the more affordable of the two models, priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The Tempest Edition, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).



Land Rover Discovery Gemini

The differences between the special editions and the standard model come down to the cosmetics, with the Gemini Edition getting a unique Sedona Red paint finish, a gloss black roof, along with exterior trim elements finished in silver. Rounding out the exterior are 21-inch alloy wheels. Buyers, however, do get the option to pick from a range of exterior colour options from the standard Discovery, along with a range of wheels in 20-inch, 21-inch and 22-inch sizes for customisation. The cabin, meanwhile, can be opted in either black or ivory upholstery.



Also Read: JLR Unveils New Range Rover Emblem

The Tempest Edition meanwhile takes shape as the range-topping Discovery with unique element including copper highlights, copper-toned 22-inch wheels and copper-coloured roof. Inside, the Tempest gets the extended Windsor Leather upholstery as standard in either black, dual-tone black and brown or black and ivory.



Land Rover Discovery Tempest

On the feature front, the Gemini packs in kit such as a panoramic glass roof, powered tail gate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone climate control, 11.4-inch touchscreen, Meridian audio system, adaptive cruise control and a 3D surround view camera. The Tempest, meanwhile, packs in more tech, including Matrix LED headlamps, A head-up display, power-folding third-row seats, 4-zone climate control, heated 7 ventilated seats (front and middle row) and a Meridian Surround Sound System.



Both variants are offered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine good for 345 bhp and 700 Nm paired with an automatic gearbox as standard.