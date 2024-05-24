Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on May 24, 2024
- Locally assembled Range Rover Sport to be offered in Dynamic SE spec
- Range Rover to be offered in petrol Autobiography and diesel HSE spec
- Other variants of both SUVs to continue to be offered as CBUs
JLR India has announced it has commenced local assembly of select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in India. The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is offered in the Dynamic SE variant only with either a 3.0-litre petrol or diesel engine. Both models are priced at Rs 1.40 crore making them up to Rs 29 lakh more affordable than before. The full-size Range Rover meanwhile is offered in the 3.0 Diesel LWB HSE and 3.0 Petrol LWB Autobiography spec priced at Rs 2.36 crore and Rs 2.60 crore respectively. This makes them up to Rs 56 lakh more affordable.
Here is a look at the prices:
Range Rover LWB New Prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|3.0P LWB Autobiography
|Rs 2.60 crore
|3.0D LWB HSE
|Rs 2.36 crore
Range Rover Sport New Prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|3.0P Dynamic SE
|Rs 1.40 crore
|3.0D Dynamic SE
|Rs 1.40 crore
Buyers will still be offered a range of other variants to pick from which will continue to be imported as CBUs. Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be locally assembled at JLR’s plant in Pune where it currently locally assembles the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace. JLR says India is the first market where both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being locally assembled.
Land Rover says deliveries for the locally-assembled Range Rover have commenced from May 24, 2024 with Range Rover Sport deliveries to start from August 16.
JLR has not revealed if the locally assembled models will have any difference in features over its imported counterparts.
On the powertrain front, both models use the same 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with identical power outputs. The 3.0-litre turbo-petrol is good for 393 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel develops 346 bhp and 700 Nm.
