Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed

Only select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being assembled in India for now.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Locally assembled Range Rover Sport to be offered in Dynamic SE spec
  • Range Rover to be offered in petrol Autobiography and diesel HSE spec
  • Other variants of both SUVs to continue to be offered as CBUs

JLR India has announced it has commenced local assembly of select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in India. The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is offered in the Dynamic SE variant only with either a 3.0-litre petrol or diesel engine. Both models are priced at Rs 1.40 crore making them up to Rs 29 lakh more affordable than before. The full-size Range Rover meanwhile is offered in the 3.0 Diesel LWB HSE and 3.0 Petrol LWB Autobiography spec priced at Rs 2.36 crore and Rs 2.60 crore respectively. This makes them up to Rs 56 lakh more affordable.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
 

Here is a look at the prices:

 

Range Rover LWB New Prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
3.0P LWB AutobiographyRs 2.60 crore
3.0D LWB HSERs 2.36 crore

Range Rover Sport New Prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
3.0P Dynamic SERs 1.40 crore
3.0D Dynamic SERs 1.40 crore
Range Rover

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8
 

Buyers will still be offered a range of other variants to pick from which will continue to be imported as CBUs. Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be locally assembled at JLR’s plant in Pune where it currently locally assembles the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace. JLR says India is the first market where both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being locally assembled.

 

Land Rover says deliveries for the locally-assembled Range Rover have commenced from May 24, 2024 with Range Rover Sport deliveries to start from August 16.

 

JLR has not revealed if the locally assembled models will have any difference in features over its imported counterparts.

 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Updated With New Powertrains, Seating Options
 

Range Rover Sport 900 2022 12 12 T06 46 53 320 Z

On the powertrain front, both models use the same 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with identical power outputs. The 3.0-litre turbo-petrol is good for 393 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel develops 346 bhp and 700 Nm.

# Range Rover# Range Rover Sport# Range Rover localization# JLR Jaguar Land Rover# JLR# JLR India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The investment for JLR will be about Rs. 35,000 crore in FY2025, largely due to the new product plans being brought under the major transformation of the brand.
    Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
  • Official pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Electric have been revealed as the SUV undergoes testing in extreme cold and hot weather conditions in various parts of the world.
    Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability
  • The carmaker has partnered with Allye Energy to convert end-of-life battery packs into mobile energy storage units.
    JLR Converts End-Of-Life Range Rover PHEV Batteries Into Portable Energy Storage
  • The Stealth Pack brings cosmetic blacked-out changes to the luxury SUV’s exterior and interior and commands a premium of £11,235 (Rs 11.82 lakh) as an optional package in the UK, over the standard model.
    New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack
  • Bespoke Range Rover takes inspiration from the Canadian Coast Mountains and is limited to just 8 units.
    Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed

Latest News

  • Only select variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are being assembled in India for now.
    Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
  • The Jeep Avenger 4xe finally brings the four-wheel drive to the SUV with the new hybrid powertrain, making it more capable than before, and for many, this is true to its heritage.
    2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe Revealed: Gets Four-Wheel Drive, Hybrid Powertrain
  • In order to understand the used car market in India better, we list down the type of business models that are present in the country.
    IBB Report 2023: Different Types Of Used Car Business Models In India
  • The premier class veteran called a special press conference before his home grand prix to call it a day on his storied career.
    MotoGP: Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro To Retire At The End Of The Season
  • he Honda Shine 100 recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the company revealed the development while announcing record deliveries of the commuter motorcycle.
    Honda Shine 100 Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units In First Year Of Sales
  • The speedster concept borrows design cues from classic Mercedes race cars as well as featuring an F1-inspired halo.
    Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Speedster Concept Previews First Mythos Series Model
  • Yes, Bajaj has a Pulsar 125 and the Pulsar NS125, but what it doesn’t have is the ‘N 125’.
    Bajaj Working On A New 125 cc Bike; Will Take On TVS Raider & Hero Xtreme 125R
  • The Yezdi Adventure is likely to get the updated engine from Jawa 350 along with few other changes.
    Yezdi 350 Adventure Spotted Testing; Likely To Get Jawa 350’s Engine
  • Bookings for the 220i M Sport Shadow edition are open now, and it will be produced in limited numbers.
    BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition Launched At Rs 46.90 Lakh
  • The rebranding in India is part of a global move to bring the used car and new car sales businesses closer.
    VW’s Das WeltAuto Used Car Business To Be Rebranded Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Research More on Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover
7.7

Land Rover Range Rover

Starts at ₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Range Rover Specifications
View Range Rover Features

Popular Land Rover Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved