Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8

The Defender Octa will only be sold in limited numbers in its first year of production
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Land Rover to unveil Defender Octa on July 3.
  • The Octa will be the most powerful version of the SUV.
  • To be powered by a 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine.

Land Rover will unveil the range-topping variant of the Defender on July 3. Named the Defender Octa, it will be the most powerful and potent version of the SUV yet. Land Rover has also said it will only be offered in limited numbers in its first year of production and that prospective clients interested in purchasing the SUV can attend one of the preview events where they can reserve and configure the vehicle.

 

Also Read: New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut

The Defender Octa has been tested for durability around some of the toughest terrains in the world

 

Land Rover claims it conducted more than 13,960 additional tests, on top of those conducted on the standard Defender. These include durability tests at the Nürburgring in Germany, ice trails of Sweden, the deserts of Dubai and the rocky terrains of Utah, USA among others. A video released by the brand shows the Defender Octa powering through trails that include snow, water, sand and rocky paths. The company has also conducted a range of exclusive client preview events as part of the testing process. 

 

Interested buyers can register for the Defender Elements program, where they will receive early access to the vehicle, along with opportunities to spec and reserve their vehicle. The events will be held in undisclosed locations around the world in countries including the UK, Germany, Italy, US, Dubai and Japan.

 

Also Read: 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover

The SUV will feature the 6D Dynamics air suspension setup

 

The Defender Octa will feature the new 6D Dynamics air suspension used by the brand’s flagship Range Rover SV. The set-up features an interlinked hydraulic damper set-up that aims to minimize pitch and roll whether under acceleration, braking or cornering on tarmac. Additionally, Land Rover says that the new suspension set-up will also maximise wheel articulation and independent wheel travel when going off-road.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability

The BMW-sourced 4.4-litre V8 engine will power the SUV 

 

On the powertrain front, the Octa will be the first model in the Defender lineup to feature the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine sourced from BMW. The engine, that currently does duty on vehicles like the Range Rover Sport SV churns out 626 bhp and 800 Nm. 

# Land Rover# Land Rover Defender# Land Rover Defender Octa# Land Rover SUV# 4.4 litre twin turbo V8# Cars
