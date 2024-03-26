2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover

If you are in the market for a luxury SUV, then in all likelihood, you have considered going for a Land Rover. Now, for the longest time, the Discovery Sport has been a good starting point to enter the Land Rover family. And it makes sense too. It is a proper three-row SUV, is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, and earlier this year Land Rover India also updated the Discovery Sport to match some of its bigger, more premium siblings.

So, I decided to spend a day with the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport to see if it is really a better SUV now, or just some old wine in a new bottle.

Design & Styling

Earlier this year Land Rover India updated the Discovery Sport to make it more premium

Now, the changes made to the exterior are quite minimal. In fact, to give you some context, it’s more like a new hairdo rather than an outright makeover. But what I love is the fact that all the silver bits have been replaced by glossy black elements, and it looks nice. The grille design pattern has also changed, so that’s new. And what’s also new are the redesigned air intakes, which get three black aero inserts. Land Rover weirdly calls then them ‘3 Finger Details’ - go figure.

Also Read: Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh

Exterior changes are quite minimal and limited to some cosmetic updates

The glossy black theme extends to the profile as well, around the wheel arches and the lower body cladding. Adds to the overall sporty look Land Rover is going for here. Now, globally, the Discovery Sport does get the option for a set of 21-inch wheels, but in India, you’d have to do with these new 19-inch alloys. The headlights and taillights, however, remain unchanged and continue to offer full-LED lighting with adaptive auto high beam.

Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin has received a complete overhaul with Land Rover going for a minimalist design

Now, on the one hand, the exterior doesn’t let you forget that this is the same Discovery Sport as earlier, but on the other hand, the cabin is completely new and feels more like the bigger, more premium Land Rovers. In fact, you’ll be reminded of the current Range Rover SUVs, because Land Rover has gone for a minimalist look and done away with all buttons, trapping every in-car function inside the new infotainment system.

Both driver and co-driver get electrically adjustable seats and a Meridian Surround Sound System with subwoofer

The centre console has also been redesigned. You get a much cleaner look which I appreciate. Plus, in addition to the usual cubby holes, cup holders and a centre glove compartment, there is also a new concealed compartment to stow away some more things. And it is quite spacious. There is also a new shifter, a new palm-sized unit that replaces the older lever. I am not a big fan of it though. Both the driver and co-driver get electrically adjustable seats and a beautiful Meridian Surround Sound System with a subwoofer. However, no ventilated seats though and that’s a big miss in my opinion.

The SUV gets a panoramic glass roof that adds to the luxury quotient

As for the second row, you do have a proper bench-style seat. It can accommodate three people, but I think it is best suited for two. You get a 60:40 split, so that is a good addition, along with a central armrest with more storage space and cup holders. Both seats have a sliding function, and the backrests can also be reclined. Type C USB ports help keep your device charged, whereas the panoramic glass roof adds to the luxury quotient. What would have been a good addition though are privacy blinds for rear windows. Otherwise, quite a comfortable space. Sadly, I can’t say that about the third row.

The third row is not very usable but folding it down gives you access to 1790-litre of boot capacity

Also, while you do have two seats in the third row, I doubt it can fit an average-sized adult, and is best suited for small kids. However, the more ideal use case would be to fold down the third row and have access to 1790-litre of boot capacity.

Infotainment & Tech

The 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen display is the main command centre for the SUV

The new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen display functions as the SUV’s main command centre. Yes, the idea and tech that has gone behind it are quite interesting, however, when you take the user perspective into account, it can get a bit annoying to use. Want to change the AC settings, look for it on the touchscreen. Want to adjust the audio settings, look for it on the touchscreen. Want to change the terrain management system, well you guessed it, look for it on the touchscreen.

The fact that you have to rely on the touchscreen for every in-car function is not very user friendly

Yes, you do get used to it after a point, but if you are a responsible driver, you’ll find yourself stopping on the side of the road, more often than not, to change some in-car function or the other. And I am not a big fan of this whole setup because technology should make your life easy not complicate it.

The SUV offers a wireless charger and multiple Type-C USB ports

While occupants in all three rows have access to Type C USB ports, if you don’t like to carry cables, Land Rover does offer a wireless phone charger up front, along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster is informative and easy to use

Another new addition to the features list is a 12.3-inch, fully digital instrument cluster. Now, apart from the usual stuff like speed, fuel levels and the driving range this also shows you multimedia and navigation. The steering wheel is also new and comes with multi-functional capacitive buttons that are quite handy.

Safety

Standard safety offerings include - 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake with brake hold function and ISOFIX

Safety too has been a priority for Land Rover, and the standard offerings include 7 airbags, Anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, electronic parking brake with brake hold function and ISOFIX. The list also includes a bunch of electronic safety nets like - Hill Launch Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), and Hill Descent Control (HDC).

The 360-degree view parking cameras and the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) make your life easy

Land Rover also offers a Driver Condition Monitor that will warn you in case the driver feels drowsy, while features like the 360-degree view parking cameras and the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) make your life easy.

Engine and Performance

The Dynamic SE D200 trim is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine as before

There is something really enjoyable about driving a torquey diesel SUV, and that is how the Discovery Sport feels. Now, the model I had with me was the Dynamic SE D200 trim, powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine as earlier. There’s no change in terms of specifications, as the oil burner continues to offer the same 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV's power build-up is strong and consistent, whereas the torque is nice and punchy

Yes, there is a noticeable turbo lag in the lower revs, but the engine also shows a sense of urgency, especially when you start reaching the 2000 rpm mark. The power build-up is strong and consistent, whereas the torque, which comes in from as low as 1750 rpm, is nice and punchy. The engine has been tuned to offer punchy mid-range performance, but as soon as you start reaching the top end, the power tapers off a bit.

The 9-speed automatic unit does a fine job of sending power to all four wheels

The transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic unit, and it does a fine job of sending power to all four wheels. Yes, it gets all-wheel drive as standard, after all, it is a Land Rover. The transmission has been tuned to offer relaxed shifts, and you do notice it, especially at lower speeds. However, if you are in the mood for some spirited driving, move this shifter lever to the sports mode and use the paddle shifters to move through the gear ratios. You’ll notice it is a different beast altogether. It becomes more responsive, shifts a lot quicker and overall, feels a lot more agile as well.

Driving Dynamics

The Discovery Sport offers great ride quality and good handling

As for how the SUV performs on the road, I have to say I have fallen in love with the ride quality of the Discovery Sport. It is not too stiff nor too soft. Just the right balance and that is what I love about it. It can handle the small undulations and bumps on the road without any fuss while giving you a comfortable ride. At the same time, the Discovery Sport handles like a charm.

The straight-line stability of this SUV is exceptional and the steering has a nice heft to it

The straight-line stability of this SUV is exceptional, and it also offers good control around the curves. Yes, take a corner a bit too aggressively and you will feel the body roll. But, by no means does it feel scary. The steering has a nice heft to it, and I love how it feels. The same goes for the brakes. However, while the brakes are progressive, I wish they had more bite. The cabin is still well insulated to offer you a pleasant drive.

Off-Road Features

The off-road camera is a boon when you are on tricky trails

While we didn’t get a chance to test the off-road prowess of the Discover Sport, there is no change in that department. In addition to all-wheel drive, the SUV continues to come with a dedicated off-road mode and terrain response system.

The SUV continues to come with a dedicated off-road mode and terrain response system

This includes the transparent bonnet feature and 5 off-road specific drive modes – Comfort, Mud, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and Auto. The Discovery Sport also comes with a water wading capacity of 600 mm, along with a 25-degree approach angle, 20-degree ramp angle and a 30.2-degree departure angle.

The Discovery Sport also comes with a water wading capacity of 600 mm

Price and Verdict

Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Discovery Sport are priced at Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price, the SUV not only competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 but also its 5-seater sibling, the Range Rover Evoque, which is also identically priced.

Models Price (ex-showroom) Land Rover Discovery Sport Rs. 67.90 Lakh Mercedes-Benz GLC Rs. 73.50 lakh - Rs. 74.50 lakh BMW X3 Rs. 68.50 lakh – Rs. 72.50 lakh Volvo XC60 Rs. 79.76 lakh Range Rover Evoque Rs. 67.90 lakh

So, in a nutshell then. You do get a lot of features and tech with the Discovery Sport. However, I am not a big fan of the buttonless cabin. The performance is still pretty great, and one of its biggest highlights, however, the SUV still misses out on a lot of features that the competition has to offer.

Although cheaper than before, the Discovery Sport still offer great performance but misses out on some features

All that said, the SUV is now about Rs. 3.5 lakh less expensive compared to the 2023 model year, and that alone makes it a lot more lucrative, and certainly worth your consideration. But to answer the question I asked at the beginning, yes it is the same old while in a new bottle, however, it’s a wine I can surely recommend.

Photos: Basil Eldho