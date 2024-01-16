Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched the updated Discovery Sport. Available in only the top-spec Dynamic SE guise, the 2024 Discovery Sport is priced at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While exterior changes are mild, Land Rover has rolled out an important upgrade for the interior of the SUV, which continues to be available in seven-seat form.

Also Read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover

Stepping inside the Discovery Sport, the most prominent feature that will draw your attention is the new, 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system; slightly bigger than the 10-inch screen on the outgoing model. The SUV gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment which features sidebars that provide shortcuts to key vehicle controls and functions, such as media, volume, climate and navigation. This, according to JLR, enables users to access 90 per cent of tasks within two taps from the home screen. This same system is also seen on the Range Rover Velar.

JLR has also extensively updated the features of the Discovery Sport, so it now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery, wireless phone charger, two USB-C ports, three-zone climate control and 3D surround cameras.

Also Read: Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR

As for the engine options, the Discovery Sport continues to offer a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 245 bhp and 365 Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque, both paired to an automatic transmission.