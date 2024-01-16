Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on January 16, 2024
- Is offered only in the top-spec Dynamic SE variant
- Powertrain options include a 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel powertrain
- The 11.4-inch infotainment system runs on JLR’s Pivi Pro operating software
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has launched the updated Discovery Sport. Available in only the top-spec Dynamic SE guise, the 2024 Discovery Sport is priced at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While exterior changes are mild, Land Rover has rolled out an important upgrade for the interior of the SUV, which continues to be available in seven-seat form.
Also Read: Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
Stepping inside the Discovery Sport, the most prominent feature that will draw your attention is the new, 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system; slightly bigger than the 10-inch screen on the outgoing model. The SUV gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment which features sidebars that provide shortcuts to key vehicle controls and functions, such as media, volume, climate and navigation. This, according to JLR, enables users to access 90 per cent of tasks within two taps from the home screen. This same system is also seen on the Range Rover Velar.
JLR has also extensively updated the features of the Discovery Sport, so it now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather upholstery, wireless phone charger, two USB-C ports, three-zone climate control and 3D surround cameras.
Also Read: Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
As for the engine options, the Discovery Sport continues to offer a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 245 bhp and 365 Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 201 bhp and 430 Nm of torque, both paired to an automatic transmission.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7862 second ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
-1462 second ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
12 hours ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
16 hours ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
16 hours ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
19 hours ago
Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
21 hours ago
Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
22 hours ago
Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more
22 hours ago
The sole spy image shows a model that shares a similar glasshouse to the Hyundai Casper SUV on sale abroad.
1 day ago
The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before
4 days ago
JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
11 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
27 days ago
Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard
1 month ago
The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
1 month ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more