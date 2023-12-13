Login

Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover

The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • On-road testing of the Range Rover Electric has already commenced
  • The electric SUV will be able to wade through up to 850 mm of water
  • The brand states that the electric SUV will be comparable to the flagship Range Rover V8

British Luxury Automaker Land Rover has started developing its first fully electric Range Rover. Moreover, the brand has also stated that a waiting list has just been opened for the upcoming Range Rover Electric, which the automaker says will be the ‘quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created”. The global debut of the Range Rover Electric is slated for 2024, with customers opting to put their name on the waiting list. They will be among the first to have the opportunity to place a pre-order.

 

It will have an 800-volt electric architecture allowing for rapid charging

 

With all the virtual testing completed, Land Rover states that the first physical vehicles have been built and, since then, have commenced on-road testing around the world. These on-road tests will evaluate the robustness of the electric drive system, the battery, and chassis integrity while also conducting vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating. The brand states that in terms of performance, the Range Rover Electric will be comparable to the flagship Range Rover V8 and will also sport towing, wading, and all-terrain technology. 

 

Also Read: Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR

 

While details of the electric powertrain of the Range Rover Electric are scarce, the automaker has revealed a few important details of the electric SUV. Jaguar Land Rover’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) will be underpinning the electric SUV. Moreover, every component of the SUV will be designed, engineered and built in the UK alongside the current mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The brand also states that the batteries and electric drive components will be assembled at the marque’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton.

 

On-road testing for the Range Rover Electric have already commenced and will globally debut in 2024

 

The only details Land Rover has shared of the Range Rover Electric so far is that it will have an 800-volt electric architecture which will allow rapid charging and the SUV will be able to wade through up to 850 mm of water and support software over-the-air updates.

 

Also Read: JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9

 

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover, said, “Since going on sale in 2021, the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history. Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official wait list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model.”

# Range Rover Electric# Range Rover# Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid# Land Rover Range Rover Electric# Land Rover# Electric SUV# Luxury SUV# Luxury Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 15,329/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 67,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 70,457 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
7.9
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 48,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 23,268/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Kia Seltos
8.2
0
10
2021 Kia Seltos
  • 37,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.45 L
₹ 32,674/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover
7.7
0
10

Land Rover Range Rover

Starts at ₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Range Rover Specifications
View Range Rover Features

Popular Land Rover Models

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover

₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Crore

Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Crore

Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender

₹ 90.64 Lakh - 2.3 Crore

Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.32 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13238 second ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8966 second ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2746 second ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 minutes ago

The price adjustment is attributed to rising supply, input, and operational costs.

Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S

Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle

Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Nissan aids flood-affected Tamil Nadu customers with free towing, insurance support, and workshop discounts

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
Actor Nayanthara's Husband Gifts Her A Mercedes-Maybach For Her Birthday
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was gifted to the actor by her husband, Vignesh Shivan on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
ONE Gemini Dual-Chemistry Battery Tested In A BMW iX; Achieves 978.6 Km Range On A Single Charge
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The Gemini battery utilises a unique dual-chemistry design that combines two distinct cell types to maximise efficiency and range

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved