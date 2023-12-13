Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover

British Luxury Automaker Land Rover has started developing its first fully electric Range Rover. Moreover, the brand has also stated that a waiting list has just been opened for the upcoming Range Rover Electric, which the automaker says will be the ‘quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created”. The global debut of the Range Rover Electric is slated for 2024, with customers opting to put their name on the waiting list. They will be among the first to have the opportunity to place a pre-order.

It will have an 800-volt electric architecture allowing for rapid charging

With all the virtual testing completed, Land Rover states that the first physical vehicles have been built and, since then, have commenced on-road testing around the world. These on-road tests will evaluate the robustness of the electric drive system, the battery, and chassis integrity while also conducting vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating. The brand states that in terms of performance, the Range Rover Electric will be comparable to the flagship Range Rover V8 and will also sport towing, wading, and all-terrain technology.

While details of the electric powertrain of the Range Rover Electric are scarce, the automaker has revealed a few important details of the electric SUV. Jaguar Land Rover’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) will be underpinning the electric SUV. Moreover, every component of the SUV will be designed, engineered and built in the UK alongside the current mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The brand also states that the batteries and electric drive components will be assembled at the marque’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton.

On-road testing for the Range Rover Electric have already commenced and will globally debut in 2024

The only details Land Rover has shared of the Range Rover Electric so far is that it will have an 800-volt electric architecture which will allow rapid charging and the SUV will be able to wade through up to 850 mm of water and support software over-the-air updates.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover, said, “Since going on sale in 2021, the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history. Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official wait list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model.”