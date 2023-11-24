Login

Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR

Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on November 24, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Since 2022, over 65,000 vehicles from the 2018 lineup onward have received security updates.
  • Post-update, 0.07% of new Range Rovers and 0.3% of new Defenders are being stolen.
  • JLR encourages its customers to contact about available security updates.

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has revealed that Land Rover and Range Rover models produced since 2022 have not been targeted by thieves to the same extent as older models because they use newer Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology that prevents relay attacks. Consequently, according to JLR, only 0.07% of new Range Rovers and new Range Rover Sports and 0.3% of new Defenders are being stolen.

 

The company has invested over £10 million to enhance the security of its older models in response to increased theft rates. In 2018, JLR introduced UWB protection to counteract relay attacks, a method used by criminals to intercept signals between the vehicle and key for unauthorised access. Vehicles equipped with this technology are immune to such attacks, eliminating the need for key storage in their pouches.

 

Also Read: First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110

 

 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity

 

JLR is extending these advanced security measures to earlier generation vehicles, even those out of warranty, ensuring that they receive comparable protection to current models. Since 2022, over 65,000 eligible vehicles from the 2018 lineup onward have received security updates through their retailers.

 

JLR emphasises the importance of clients employing all available measures to safeguard their vehicles, including the use of Jaguar and Land Rover 'Remote' apps. These connected services provide access to various security features, such as vehicle lock reminders and 'Guardian Mode,' which monitors the vehicle and issues alerts for any unauthorised interaction.

 

Also Read: JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells

 

Furthermore, JLR encourages Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar clients to contact about available security updates to ensure their completion through authorised retailers.

