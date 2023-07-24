JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells

Much like most leading luxury carmakers operating in the country, JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India – has reported a stunning rise in sales in the first quarter of the financial year. Between April and June (Q1 FY2024), JLR India retailed 1,048 vehicles, which is more than twice the number of vehicles it sold during the same period in 2023. This is in line with what the rest of the luxury car industry has witnessed, with Mercedes-Benz and BMW also reporting their best quarterly sales in the first half of 2023.

JLR says that its strong sales showing stems from the success of the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender. carandbike understands these three SUVs contributed anywhere between 80 to 90 per cent of JLR India’s Q1 FY2024 sales, and the company says the trio accounts for about 78 per cent of its current order book. The present orders will cover more than six months of sales, says JLR India.

JLR is witnessing strong demand for the new Range Rover.

The carmaker also reported a 137 per cent increase in its certified pre-owned vehicle sales business. It did not, however, share a sales figure for its pre-owned arm.

Commenting on the company's showing, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “JLR India has delivered record sales in Q1 FY24 with our volumes doubling as compared to that in Q1 FY23. This performance is testament to the exceptional equity of the JLR brands and our class-leading collection of modern luxury vehicles. Backed by the growing demand among our discerning clients, our order book remains strong and growing, and we are excited and confident of our India story ahead.”

At present, Land Rover has three main model lines – Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Within these, Range Rover houses four models (Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque), Defender has three models (90, 110 and 130) and Discovery has two models (Discovery and Discovery Sport). The facelifted Velar will soon go on sale in India, with deliveries expected to begin in September.

Jaguar, meanwhile, is down to three main model lines – the F-Pace SUV, the I-Pace electric crossover and the F-Type sports car.