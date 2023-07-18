Bookings Commence For The Facelifted Range Rover Velar

  • Home
Bookings for the facelifted Range Rover Velar commence at Rs 1 lakh, with deliveries starting from September 2023 onwards
Highlights
  • Will be available only in the Dynamic HSE Guise
  • Gets the option of a petrol and diesel motor
  • Deliveries to commence from September 2023

Land Rover India has commenced bookings for the all-new Range Rover Velar. Available only in the top-spec Dynamic HSE guise, the Velar is offered with either the 2.0-litre petrol motor or the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel motor. As per dealers, the booking amount for the SUV is Rs 1 lakh, and potential customers can spec their vehicle using a configurator on the brand's website. Deliveries of the Velar are to commence from September 2023 onwards. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Range Rover Velar Debuts With Range Rover-Inspired Cabin, Upgraded PHEV

 

The Velar features a redesigned front grille and the introduction of new Pixel LED Headlights with jewel-like effect Signature DRLs. Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey join the exterior colour palette with Deep Garnet and Caraway colourways for the interior. Other unique elements on the interiors are the moonlight chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and air vents. Tactile shadow grey ash wood veneer trim finishers underline its elegance.

 

 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity

 

The upcoming Velar will be offered with two powertrain options. The first is a 2.0-litre petrol motor producing 246 bhp and 365 Nm, and the other is a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel motor producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. While the outgoing Velar did offer the option for the 5.0-litre V8 in the SVAutobiography globally, it was never sold in India, and that is the same case with the facelift since it isn't showcased in the global line-up. 

 

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: "The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients."

