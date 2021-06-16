2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.87 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has officially launched the new 2021 Range Rover Velar SUV in the country. The new Velar has been priced at Rs. 79.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and it will be available in both petrol and diesel options in India. The Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker also announced that it has begun deliveries of the locally-assembled 5-seater SUV. The diesel variant of the new Velar SUV is priced at Rs. 80.71 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2021 Range Rover Velar will be available in the R-Dynamic S trim

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "Range Rover Velar is one the most aspirational SUV's in India because of its peerless blend of avant-garde design, luxury and technology. In its latest avatar, with the introduction of new technology and convenience features, the Range Rover Velar has become more desirable than ever."

Available in the R-Dynamic S trim, the new Range Rover Velar now comes loaded with new features like 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Cabin Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter. The new Pivi Pro infotainment system comes with a standard 10-inch touchscreen, 10-inch lower touchscreen, newly designed interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV will be available in four colours - Fuji White, Portofino Blue, Sartorini Black and Silicon Silver. The carmaker says the new Velar is cleaner, safer and smarter than ever before, and is one of the most technologically advanced luxury SUVs in the world.

As for mechanicals, the 2021 Range Rover Velar is offered with an option of 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel, both from the brand's Ingenium family. While the former is capable of producing 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is good for 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired to an automatic torque converter.