Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh

JLR India has slashed the price of the facelifted Range Rover Velar within six months of its launch.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on February 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Price reduction brings no changes to the SUV
  • It is available in a single variant
  • Offered in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) has revised the prices of the facelifted Range Rover Velar offering a substantial cut within 6 months of its launch. The brand launched the facelifted model in September 2023, priced at Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the prices have been slashed by Rs 6.40 lakh, bringing its new ex-showroom price to Rs 87.90 lakh. This significant adjustment in pricing stems from JLR India's aim to bolster its sales, as per information sourced by carandbike.

 

Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh

 

Price reduction brings no changes to the SUV. 

 

The revamped Range Rover Velar, which is offered in a single variant, offers a choice between a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. Moreover, updates include a fresh set of alloy wheels while maintaining the SUV's overall design. Minor adjustments to the front grille and bumper enhance aerodynamics, complemented by the addition of 'Pixel LED' headlights.

 

It is available in a single HSE top-spec variant. 

 

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Range Rover Velar gets a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls, centred around the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen. This upgraded interface integrates various in-car functions, including driving modes and more.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV

 

Offered in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine guises. 

 

Equipped exclusively in the top-spec HSE trim, it offers features such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation capabilities, a powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes, and air suspension.

 

Under the hood, the Range Rover Velar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine generating 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, along with an optional 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Both engine variants are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, distributing power to all four wheels.

 

2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

2 months ago

MY 2024 Range Rover Velar is the first midlife facelift for the compact luxury SUV that brings in new features with a more minimalist, yet comfier cabin.

JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

7 months ago

In the first three months of FY2024, JLR sold a total of 1,048 vehicles in India, representing a 102 per cent increase over the same period in FY2023.

Bookings Commence For The Facelifted Range Rover Velar
Bookings Commence For The Facelifted Range Rover Velar
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 months ago

Bookings for the facelifted Range Rover Velar commence at Rs 1 lakh, with deliveries starting from September 2023 onwards

JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
JLR To Procure Battery Cells From Tata's Agratas; Targets Range Of Up To 730 KM For Future EVs
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The partnership will see JLR not only source battery cells from Agratas but also delve into recycling end-of-life battery packs.

Jaguar Land Rover India Appoints Rajan Amba As Its New Managing Director
Jaguar Land Rover India Appoints Rajan Amba As Its New Managing Director
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Jaguar Land Rover announced that Tata Motors' Rajan Amba will take over as the Managing Director of the luxury brand, from March 1, 2023.

