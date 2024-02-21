Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) has revised the prices of the facelifted Range Rover Velar offering a substantial cut within 6 months of its launch. The brand launched the facelifted model in September 2023, priced at Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the prices have been slashed by Rs 6.40 lakh, bringing its new ex-showroom price to Rs 87.90 lakh. This significant adjustment in pricing stems from JLR India's aim to bolster its sales, as per information sourced by carandbike.

Price reduction brings no changes to the SUV.

The revamped Range Rover Velar, which is offered in a single variant, offers a choice between a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. Moreover, updates include a fresh set of alloy wheels while maintaining the SUV's overall design. Minor adjustments to the front grille and bumper enhance aerodynamics, complemented by the addition of 'Pixel LED' headlights.

It is available in a single HSE top-spec variant.

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Range Rover Velar gets a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls, centred around the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen. This upgraded interface integrates various in-car functions, including driving modes and more.

Offered in 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine guises.

Equipped exclusively in the top-spec HSE trim, it offers features such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation capabilities, a powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes, and air suspension.

Under the hood, the Range Rover Velar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine generating 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque, along with an optional 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Both engine variants are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, distributing power to all four wheels.