2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?

Since it broke cover a few years ago, the Velar remains the latest addition to the Range Rover side of the family of Land Rovers. This (not-so) compact luxury SUV bridged the rather wide gap between the smaller Evoque and the mightier Range Rover Sport. Six years after its introduction, Land Rover finally gave it a mid-life refresh, earlier this year, to renew customer interest. Let’s find out if it has been worth the wait.

Design & Dimensions

As expected, nothing changes with the actual size of the car. While in pictures it clearly reminds you of the flagship Range Rover, up close in person, you will realise the relatively diminutive proportions. Especially if you have been around a Range Rover. But by itself, it is still quite huge compared to average Indian traffic. It doesn’t have the height of an RR but is significantly long and packs a spacious five-seater inside. What clearly is helping with the stance is the flat, long bonnet, confident straight lines and massive 20-inch wheels.

While it may not be easy to spot for most, the Velar has a slightly different front grille. The headlamps have been changed to the new Pixel LED types that can not only intelligently light up the road but are also capable of “bending the light” around corners and curves to make it easier to spot obstacles. We didn’t get a chance to test the latter but the former was pretty much spot-on and made night driving easier.

There is also an adaptive system that casts a wide beam at slower speeds and a more intense longer beam once the car hits 70 kmph. Not much change to the rear but we won’t complain as it still looks sophisticated as ever. There is a full-length high-level stop lamps along with super red taillamps with 3D effect. The Velar remains one of the hottest-looking compact luxury SUVs on Indian roads.

LxWxH: 4797x2041x1678

Wheelbase: 2874mm

Ground Clearance: 213mm

Turning Radius: 5.97 m

Drag Coefficient: 0.32

Kerb Weight: 1928kg

Cabin & Features

This is where most of the work has gone behind with the facelift, obviously. Land Rover has gone a step further by making the interiors of a Velar look more minimalist like the bigger Range Rover. The steering wheel is different as a result of capacitive steering controls. The infotainment screen, which was earlier fused into the dashboard, not pops out as a floating device. If you notice closely it also has a curved design which helps in reducing reflections, says Land Rover.

This 11.4in Pivi Pro system first debuted in the Defender. Practically every function can be accessed through this. The majority of functions can be actioned with two clicks using this system. Unfortunately, most car makers are taking this route but we strongly feel a few buttons for basic functions isn’t a bad idea. Manoeuvring through a digital screen on our poor road surfaces and chaotic traffic isn’t an ideal case scenario. But by itself the system is quite handy and the interface is easy to understand. The visual changes as you drive. For example, at the start, it shows commonly used features such as air conditioner and seat ventilation. After a while, it switches to Range Rover’s typical three-panel home screen which displays info chosen by the occupants.

For its segment, the Velar is surprisingly spacious, which is good news for those who frequently use chauffeurs. The Deep Garnet interior on our test car, which is part of the Ultimate Luxury pack, looks premium but not exactly luxurious. However, it isn’t devoid of features. Front seats get a massage function which is not bad for a car with a starting price under a crore. It isn’t the most elaborate one but does the job after a long tiring day at work or while travelling inter-city.

The spaciousness continues at the rear too both in terms of knee and headroom. The rear bench with a 60:40 split is plush, well-cushioned and allows a comfortable reclining position that can be altered with a power switch. A third passenger, as in most modern cars now, will be a tight fit. More than the hip room, the centre transmission tunnel means the centre passenger’s feet will be awkwardly placed. No window blinds either, which we think is a clear miss for a car that costs this much.

The boot is a good size for an adequate quantity of luggage and what is more commendable is that they have managed to put in a full-sized spare too, something Land Rover’s German counterparts have struggled with.

Boot Space: 748 litres

Fuel Tank: 62 litres

AdBlue Tank: 17 litres

Airbags: 6

Power & Performance

The Velar is being offered in both petrol and diesel engines mated to an 8-speed automatic. What we have here is the D200 HSE spec. It is a 2.0-litre, four cylinder diesel unit with an integrated starter unit (48V mild hybrid). This makes around 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Power goes to all the wheels. The Velar is based on the same platform as a F-Pace but unlike its Jaguar sibling, the Velar isn’t about a fun-to-drive car. It is built to go like a tank. It picks up speed with poise, there is no sense of urgency from the four-cylinder unit. But it can build speed.

The steering isn’t the most engaging one and quick lane changes will make the XL-sized length apparent with body roll. But what’s unique is how the Velar grows around the driver as you build speed. The Velar gives a bigger SUV feel to the driver. It feels confident and bulletproof. With its permanent four-wheel drive arrangement, it can take fast curves with ease. The torque has a wide spread and driving through ever-changing traffic speeds isn’t too taxiing or frustrating as the SUV is effortless once it gets moving. The ride is surprisingly supple for a car on huge 20-inch wheels.

Land Rover has also added a new noise cancellation system that plays via the vehicle’s music system. This is also one of the reasons that the Velar is surprisingly quiet on the inside for a diesel. Justifies its stature as a luxury SUV.

Range Rover Velar D200 P250 Displacement 1997 cc 1997 cc Max Power 247 bhp 362 bhp Peak Torque 430 Nm 365 Nm Transmission 8-Speed AT (AWD) 8-Speed AT (AWD) Top Speed 210 kmph 217 kmph 0-100 kmph 8.3 seconds 7.5 seconds Fuel Efficiency 11-12 kmpl 7-8 kmpl

Ownership & Cost

The New Range Rover Velar is available in four exterior and two interior colours in Windsor leather. Two new “curations” or design packs have been created for India. The Ultimate Luxury curation is available in Zadar Grey which is pictured here, with its 10-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels and Deep Garnet interiors. There is a Designer’s choice curation is available in the Varesine Blue with similar wheels and Caraway interiors.

Price is the same for both petrol and diesel versions of the facelifted Velar starting at 94.3 lakh. While the compact luxury segment is vast both in terms of variety and price (starting at as low as 60 lakh and going up to Rs 1,.5 crore), Velar sits right in the middle. In terms of value and positioning, its absolute diesel alternatives would be the likes of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Jaguar F-Pace. Interestingly, Velar shares a lot in common with F-Pace in terms of powertrain and chassis bits. While the competition is vast, the Velar, despite a few shortcomings, occupies a space of its own. The visual vibe linking it to Range Rover just adds a bit of charm making it easier to stand out from the rest. Which is probably what most owners in this segment would appreciate a lot.

Prices (all-India ex-showroom):

2.0 l Diesel Dynamic HSE: Rs 94.3 lakh

2.0 l Petrol Dynamic HSE: Rs 94.3 lakh

Warranty: 3 year/100,000km

Compact Luxury Segment (Velar’s rivals – P + D): Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus RX, New Maserati Grecale, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Porsche Macan, Volvo XC60

PROS

Standout design, spacious cabin, ride quality

CONS

Handling can be handful, expensive to own, too minimalist interior

EDITOR’S RATING: 8/10