Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) is all set to launch the Range Rover Velar facelift in India today. Globally unveiled back in February, the vehicle gets a revamped interior more in line with the larger Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs. The Velar will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains and will solely be sold in the HSE trim in India. Here’s everything we know about the 2024 Range Rover Velar.

Price

To solely be available in the HSE variant here, both the diesel and petrol variants of the SUV are currently listed as Rs 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This is after the brand had earlier revealed the pricing to be Rs 93 lakh in July. The Velar will continue to rival the likes of the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE in India.

Exterior

In terms of design, the SUV features minor cosmetic changes. This includes new pixel-LED headlamps with new patterning for its DRLs, a revised grille, redesigned LED light signatures within the tail lamps, and a new skid plate design on the rear bumper.

Interior

The biggest change in the new Range Rover Velar comes in the form of a revamped dashboard which features a bigger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro system that replaces all physical controls on the centre console. The unit gets over-the-air updates, Amazon Alexa voice functionality and connected vehicle tech. The secondary display that was on the previous model has now been removed to make way for a more minimalistic interior layout. The panel below the touchscreen houses a hidden cubby for the wireless phone charger. Other features include four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and air suspension.

Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the Velar can be had with either a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 246 bhp and 365 Nm or a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.