  • Home
  • News
  • Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim

Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim

Updated luxury SUV is available in a single variant and with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
25-Jul-23 03:38 PM IST
velar facelift.jpeg
Highlights
  • Velar facelift available only in HSE trim
  • Offered with a 2.0L petrol and 2.0L diesel
  • Gets design tweaks to exterior and interior

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India -- has revealed prices of the 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift. The luxury SUV is available in just a single trim with buyers having the option to choose from a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. The SUV is priced at Rs 93 lakh (ex-showroom) regardless of the engine option chosen. The carmaker had only recently opened bookings for the updated SUV.

 

Also Read: JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells


In terms of styling, the Velar gets a tweaked front-end with revised ‘Pixel LED’ headlights, a revised grille and tweaked bumper. The SUV also features a new set of alloy wheels. Changes to the rear are minimal, with the most noticeable difference being the new LED guide lamps in the tail-lights.

 

The refreshed Velar features the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system.


Inside, the Velar gets a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls on the centre console. The focal point is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen that integrates more in-car functions. This has also allowed the company to free up more space on the centre console for storage.

 

Also Read: Tata To Build 40GWh EV Cell Gigafactory In The UK; Batteries To Be Supplied To JLR


Coming to the features, the Velar facelift is available in a solitary HSE trim. It packs in equipment such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and air suspension.


On the powertrain front, the Velar can be had with either a 2.0-litre petrol motor producing 246 bhp and 365 Nm or a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Related Articles
JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
JLR Doubles India Sales In Q1 FY2024 As Demand For Range Rover, Defender Swells
9 hours ago
Jeep Meridian Base Model Discontinued; Now Available In 5 Variants
Jeep Meridian Base Model Discontinued; Now Available In 5 Variants
3 days ago
Mahindra Delivers Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 In India
Mahindra Delivers Over 1 Lakh Units Of The XUV700 In India
21 days ago
Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Starts at ₹ 89.41 Lakh
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

Land Rover Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner