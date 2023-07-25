Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India -- has revealed prices of the 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift. The luxury SUV is available in just a single trim with buyers having the option to choose from a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. The SUV is priced at Rs 93 lakh (ex-showroom) regardless of the engine option chosen. The carmaker had only recently opened bookings for the updated SUV.

In terms of styling, the Velar gets a tweaked front-end with revised ‘Pixel LED’ headlights, a revised grille and tweaked bumper. The SUV also features a new set of alloy wheels. Changes to the rear are minimal, with the most noticeable difference being the new LED guide lamps in the tail-lights.

The refreshed Velar features the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system.



Inside, the Velar gets a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls on the centre console. The focal point is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen that integrates more in-car functions. This has also allowed the company to free up more space on the centre console for storage.

Coming to the features, the Velar facelift is available in a solitary HSE trim. It packs in equipment such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and air suspension.



On the powertrain front, the Velar can be had with either a 2.0-litre petrol motor producing 246 bhp and 365 Nm or a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.