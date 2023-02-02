2023 Range Rover Velar Debuts With Range Rover-Inspired Cabin, Upgraded PHEV

The Range Rover Velar has been given a mid-lifecycle updatebringing with it a tweaked exterior design, more tech on board and revised powertrains. The most notable update however comes to the interior with the updated SUV getting a dashboard design reminiscent of its larger siblings – the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Updated Velar gets the Range Rover-inspired minimalist cabin

The move to the minimalist theme sees the central touchscreen become the nerve centre for all in-car functions ranging from air condition to infotainment, seat controls and more. The new floating 11.4-inch unit runs Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro software packing in over the air updates, Amazon Alexa voice functionality and connected vehicle technologies. The lower secondary display from the outgoing model has been dropped in favour of a smooth minimalist centre console housing just the ger selector and the switch for the parking brake. The panel below the touchscreen additionally houses a hidden cubby for the wireless phone charger.

11.4-inch Pivi Pro system replaces all physical controls on the centre console

Under the hood, buyers are still offered a range of four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines in 48V mild-hybrid spec though the biggest update is to the plug-in hybrid. The 2023 model ups the battery size from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh thus seeing the model’s EV range be extended to 64 km from the previous 53 km.

While the outgoing Velar did offer the option for the 5.0-litre V8 in the SVAutobiography in some markets, Land Rover hasn’t offered the engine option on the facelift for now.

Styling updates include revised headlamps and tail lights, new grille and revised bumpers.

On the cosmetic front, the updated Velar is identifiable via its revised front fascia. The SUV gets Land Rover’s pixel LED headlamps with the DRL pattern, while similar to the outgoing model, getting minor tweaks. The grille too has been revised with the patterning now in line with the unit from the Range Rover. Round the back the LED light signatures within the tail-lamps too have been redesigned while the rear bumper gets a revised skidplate design.

The updated Velar will go on slae in global markets later this year.