2024 Range Rover Velar Launched At Rs 94.3 Lakh
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
13-Sep-23 09:00 PM IST
Highlights
- The 2024 Velar is only available in the HSE guise
- Subtle tweaks are made to the exterior with the ‘Pixel LED’ headlights now offered as standard
- The most significant change on the interiors is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system
JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India, has launched the 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 94.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this luxury SUV is available in just a single trim, with buyers having the option to choose from a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. Bookings for the facelifted Velar commenced from July 25 onwards.
Also Read: Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know
While the overall design of the luxury SUV hasn't changed, JLR has changed the design of the front grille and made tweaks to the front bumper to aid aerodynamics. The SUV also features a new set of alloy wheels. Changes to the rear are minimal, with the most noticeable difference being the new LED guide lamps in the tail lights. Moreover, the ‘Pixel LED’ headlights are now offered as standard.
The 2024 Range Rover Velar's most significant change on the interiors is the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment
In the interiors, JLR has made changes to the 2024 Range Rover Velar, such as a revised dashboard design with fewer physical controls on the centre console. The most prominent change on the inside is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen that integrates more in-car functions such as the driving modes and more.
Also Read: Land Rover Unveils Exclusive Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defender
As for the features on offer, since the 2024 Velar will only be available in the top-spec HSE trim, JLR has packed all the creature comforts such as four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, powered tailgate, a Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and air suspension.
Powering the 2024 Range Rover Velar is a 2.0-litre petrol motor that produces 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. It is also available with the 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine that produces 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Land Rover Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-18748 second ago
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
-17234 second ago
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
-13809 second ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
-9601 second ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
-8998 second ago
The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
-7796 second ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
-5988 second ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
-4095 second ago
Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra
27 minutes ago
Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
28 minutes ago
The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
56 minutes ago
Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.
2 hours ago
The 999cc naturally aspirated petrol motor on the Magnite is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but Nissan is launching an AMT powertrain by the end of the month.
1 day ago
JLR is set to launch the updated Range Rover Velar in India today. Here’s everything we know about the SUV.
1 day ago
Volvo C40 Recharge is possibly the company's best EV so far. If you haven't read our full review to know why we think that, here’s a quick in pictures review of the electric coupe SUV.
2 days ago
Total passenger vehicle sales in August 2023 stood at 3,59,228 units, a growth of 9.4 per cent compared to 3,28,376 vehicles sold during the same period last year.