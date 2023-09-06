Login

Land Rover Unveils Exclusive Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defender

All 23 Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defenders will be delivered starting in March 2024.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

06-Sep-23 07:43 PM IST

  • Land Rover has unveiled an exclusive collection of just 23 unique vehicles to celebrate its partnership with the Rugby World Cup 2023.
  • The Defenders has a distinctive design featuring a Santorini Black exterior, Satin Gold alloy wheels, and Rugby World Cup 2023 logos.
  • Inside, the limited-edition Defenders are done with Windsor Leather in Ebony, matching headlining, and blue contrast stitching on seats and mats.

Land Rover Defender has unveiled a limited edition series of just 23 unique vehicles to the French market. The company took inspiration from the Defender Trophy Car. Its exterior is finished in Santorini Black and is adorned with 22-inch Satin Gold alloy wheels. The bumper inserts, Defender script, and signature graphics. The Limited Edition Defender displays the official Rugby World Cup 2023 logos on the fender, right behind the front wheel.

 

During the night, unique puddle lamp graphics featuring the Rugby World Cup 2023 logo illuminate the surroundings.


As for the interiors, each Limited Edition Defender has Windsor Leather finished in Ebony, which complements the matching Ebony headlining. The seats and mats feature blue contrast stitching, and the front headrests display an embroidered Rugby World Cup 2023 logo.

 

A laser-etched fascia end cap on the dashboard bears the inscription 'Rugby World Cup France 2023', with each model being uniquely numbered as '1 of 23'. Illuminated tread plates inside also feature this special script and number.


Under the hood, the Limited Edition Defender is equipped with the P400e plug-in electric hybrid powertrain, offering both power and efficiency. It maintains the Defender capability and delivers exceptional performance. This exclusive offering will be available to just 23 handpicked customers in France.

 

The Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defender will be presented at Le Palais de Tokyo on September 7th. Throughout the Rugby World Cup 2023, invited guests will have the opportunity to explore the Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition at the Defender Houses in Paris, Marseille, and Nice.


All 23 Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defenders will be delivered to their owners starting in March 2024.


 

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL 


 

