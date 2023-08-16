Login

Bollywood Star Jeetendra Brings Home A Black Range Rover

The actor was seen leaving the Shani Mandir Temple in his newly acquired Range Rover
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

16-Aug-23 03:07 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra buys a black Range Rover.
  • Prices for the SUV range from Rs 2.38 crore all the way to 4.17 crore
  • Available in petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Renowned Bollywood actor Jeetendra's latest acquisition is an all-new Range Rover in a black shade. The actor was recently caught on camera, where he was seen leaving the Shani Mandir Temple in his newly acquired Range Rover. Offered in multiple variants, prices for the SUV range from Rs 2.38 crore all the way to 4.17 crore for the top-of the line variants. (all prices in ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: Boman Irani Takes Delivery Of A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV

The Range Rover has seen many takers from Bollywood and Tollywood including the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nimrat Kaur, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun.

 

The 2023 Range Rover comes equipped with features such as a 1600 W 34 speaker Meridian sound system that have active noise cancellation feature, and a 13.1-inch floating infotainment screen, a Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and even a rear seat entertainment screen. The long-wheelbase variant also offers an additional third seat option.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Facelift Priced At Rs 93 Lakh; Available In A Single Trim

 

Under the hood, the Range Rover luxury SUV offers a choice between petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol options include a 4.4-liter V8 engine that churns out 606 bhp and 750 Nm of torque along with a 3.0 litre engine that produces 334 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant is powered by a 3.0-liter engine generating 341 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

Image source

# Range Rover# Range Rover LWB# Range Rover SV

