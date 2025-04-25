Login
Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture

The Range Rover EV will be equipped with a massive 117 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors on each axle
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Range Rover EV to feature the brand’s new ThermAssistTM technology.
  • To feature 800-volt electric architecture.
  • Will come with a dual-motor powertrain setup.

Land Rover has revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV including those about its battery. The SUV, which recently completed a round of cold-weather testing in sub-zero conditions in the Arjeplog, Sweden, was again shown testing sans camouflage in the latest set of images. The company also talks about testing the SUV’s ThermAssist technology, an on-board thermal management system. 


Also Read: 2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

Range Rover EV Key Specifications Revealed 1

The Range Rover Electric will feature a 117 kWh battery pack

 

The company has revealed the SUV will be equipped with a 117 kWh battery pack, one of the largest battery packs to ever be offered on a production EV. The Range Rover Electric employs cell-to-pack construction for packaging efficiency, with 344 prismatic cells arranged in a two-tier layout. While the company is yet to give any sort of information about the range on offer, one can expect a figure of around 500 km. The SUV will also come with an 800-volt electric architecture, which will allow it to charge at up to 350 kW. On the powertrain front, the SUV will come with a dual-motor setup, with one motor on each axle, delivering close to a combined 550 bhp and 851 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
 Range Rover EV Key Specifications Revealed 2

To feature the company's latest ThermAssistTM technology

 

According to Range Rover’s statement, the ThermAssistTM technology reduces heating energy consumption by up to 40 per cent, with the recovered heat being used to warm up the cabin or propulsion system. The system will also be instrumental in keeping the battery warm, which will ensure that it delivers the same range figures, and that charging capability is preserved. 

 

Also Read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent

 

Land Rover also talked about a few other features on offer in the EV, which includes single pedal driving capability and switchable, twin‑chamber air‑suspension. The company has on previous occasions talked about the traction control system, developed specially for the EV which has reduced the torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds, to 1 millisecond. JLR also claims a reduced need for ABS intervention on the SUV. 

