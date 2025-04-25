Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture

Land Rover has revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming Range Rover Electric SUV including those about its battery. The SUV, which recently completed a round of cold-weather testing in sub-zero conditions in the Arjeplog, Sweden, was again shown testing sans camouflage in the latest set of images. The company also talks about testing the SUV’s ThermAssist technology, an on-board thermal management system.



The Range Rover Electric will feature a 117 kWh battery pack

The company has revealed the SUV will be equipped with a 117 kWh battery pack, one of the largest battery packs to ever be offered on a production EV. The Range Rover Electric employs cell-to-pack construction for packaging efficiency, with 344 prismatic cells arranged in a two-tier layout. While the company is yet to give any sort of information about the range on offer, one can expect a figure of around 500 km. The SUV will also come with an 800-volt electric architecture, which will allow it to charge at up to 350 kW. On the powertrain front, the SUV will come with a dual-motor setup, with one motor on each axle, delivering close to a combined 550 bhp and 851 Nm of torque.

To feature the company's latest ThermAssistTM technology

According to Range Rover’s statement, the ThermAssistTM technology reduces heating energy consumption by up to 40 per cent, with the recovered heat being used to warm up the cabin or propulsion system. The system will also be instrumental in keeping the battery warm, which will ensure that it delivers the same range figures, and that charging capability is preserved.

Land Rover also talked about a few other features on offer in the EV, which includes single pedal driving capability and switchable, twin‑chamber air‑suspension. The company has on previous occasions talked about the traction control system, developed specially for the EV which has reduced the torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds, to 1 millisecond. JLR also claims a reduced need for ABS intervention on the SUV.