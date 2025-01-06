2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 6, 2025
Highlights
- JLR has launched the updated Defender in India.
- Priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).
- The Defender will now again be offered with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8.
JLR, formerly Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the updated iteration of its popular Defender SUV in the Indian market. While the company has revealed the V8-powered Defender 90 will be priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it is yet to clarify the prices for the other variants of the SUV. For the 2025 model year, the biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine, which was briefly pulled off sale in 2024.
Also Read: Made-In-India 2025 Range Rover Sport Launched At Rs 1.45 Crore
The V8 on the SUV now makes 98 bhp less than before
The 5.0-litre V8 on the SUV now churns out 419 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, a significant drop of 98 bhp over the previous iteration of the V8, which made 517 bhp. The SUV, meanwhile, will also continue to be offered with the 3.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 251 bhp, and the 2.0 litre petrol engine that churns out 296 bhp.
Also Read: JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent
The Defender remains identical to the outgoing model on the visual front. The cabin gets heated and cooled Windsor leather seats with 14-way power adjustment. It also continues to feature a freestanding 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a digital instruments console, ambient lighting, Meridian sound system, and sliding panoramic roof. The MY25 Defender will be offered with captain chairs for the second row.
