2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

The biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine to the lineup, which now churns out 98 bhp less than before
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • JLR has launched the updated Defender in India.
  • Priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).
  • The Defender will now again be offered with the 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

JLR, formerly Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the updated iteration of its popular Defender SUV in the Indian market. While the company has revealed the V8-powered Defender 90 will be priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it is yet to clarify the prices for the other variants of the SUV. For the 2025 model year, the biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine, which was briefly pulled off sale in 2024. 

 

2025 Land Rover Defender Launched At Rs 1 39 Crore 1
The V8 on the SUV now makes 98 bhp less than before

 

The 5.0-litre V8 on the SUV now churns out 419 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, a significant drop of 98 bhp over the previous iteration of the V8, which made 517 bhp. The SUV, meanwhile, will also continue to be offered with the 3.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 251 bhp, and the 2.0 litre petrol engine that churns out 296 bhp. 

 

The Defender remains identical to the outgoing model on the visual front. The cabin gets heated and cooled Windsor leather seats with 14-way power adjustment. It also continues to feature a freestanding 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a digital instruments console, ambient lighting, Meridian sound system, and sliding panoramic roof. The MY25 Defender will be offered with captain chairs for the second row.  

Research More on Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender
8.0

Land Rover Defender

Starts at ₹ 90.64 Lakh - 2.65 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Defender Specifications
View Defender Features

Popular Land Rover Models

