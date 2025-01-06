2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

JLR, formerly Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the updated iteration of its popular Defender SUV in the Indian market. While the company has revealed the V8-powered Defender 90 will be priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), it is yet to clarify the prices for the other variants of the SUV. For the 2025 model year, the biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine, which was briefly pulled off sale in 2024.

The V8 on the SUV now makes 98 bhp less than before

The 5.0-litre V8 on the SUV now churns out 419 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, a significant drop of 98 bhp over the previous iteration of the V8, which made 517 bhp. The SUV, meanwhile, will also continue to be offered with the 3.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 251 bhp, and the 2.0 litre petrol engine that churns out 296 bhp.

The Defender remains identical to the outgoing model on the visual front. The cabin gets heated and cooled Windsor leather seats with 14-way power adjustment. It also continues to feature a freestanding 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Other features include a digital instruments console, ambient lighting, Meridian sound system, and sliding panoramic roof. The MY25 Defender will be offered with captain chairs for the second row.