Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with his 2023 Range Rover

His collection already consisted of the Range Rover Sport, Audi A8L, the previous generation Range Rover Vogue, and a Mercedes Benz AMG G-63.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

18-Aug-23 09:50 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor adds the 2023 Range Rover to his car collection, the car has Belgravia Green exterior and opulent silver chrome accents.
  • This is Ranbir Kapoor's third vehicle from the automaker.
  • The Range Rover features a 13.1-inch PV Pro touchscreen infotainment system, 13.7-inch digital driver's display, active noise cancellation, and a 1600W Meridian sound system.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has recently purchased the latest 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SUV. Prices for the luxury-SUV range between Rs 2.38 crore to Rs 4.17 crore. The Bollywood actor has specced his Range Rover in an elegant Belgravia Green exterior complemented by silver chrome accents.

 

Also Read: Vikram Movie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys A BMW 7 Series
 

Known to be an aficionado for automobiles, Ranbir Kapoor’s collection consists of the Range Rover Sport, Audi A8L, the previous generation of the Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes-AMG G63. The actor was also known for his Audi R8, which he owned previously. Recently many celebs from Bollywood and Tollywood have purchased Range Rover models over time, namely Ajay Devgn, Jitendra Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu etc.

The Range Rover is available in five distinct variants, namely SE, HSE, Autobiography, First Edition, and SV, with seating layouts in 4-seater, 5-seater, and 7-seater configurations. The car comes with a variety of engine options, including a 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol engine which produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, 3.0L diesel that generates 346 bhp with 700 Nm of torque, and a potent 4.4L twin-turbo V8 that produces 522 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Notably, Land Rover has integrated mild-hybrid technology into the 3.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, accompanied by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also Read: Bollywood Star Jeetendra Brings Home A Black Range Rover

 

As for the interiors, the car has a 13.1-inch free-floating PV Pro touchscreen infotainment system with connected car capabilities and over-the-air updates. A 13.7-inch digital driver's display, along with active noise cancellation, a premium 1600W Meridian sound system, and climate control with air purification. 

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

 

Image Credits

# Range Rover# Range Rover Long Wheelbase# Range Rover LWB

