Vikram Movie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys A BMW 7 Series

Tamil film director Lokesh Kanagaraj has added a brand-new BMW 7 Series to his garage. This luxurious sedan is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many actors and actresses from Bollywood as well. Lokesh chose the car in a Black Sapphire Metallic shade and was recently spotted with it. This premium sedan was launched in India in January 2023 with a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore, and it is currently available in a single variant, the 7340i.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

The 2023 BMW 7 Series features a striking design, appearing bolder and more elegant compared to its predecessor. Despite the modern upgrades, it maintains the classic three-box design. The flagship sedan is larger, showcasing increased dimensions compared to the previous generation. Under the hood, the car is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers 375 bhp at 5,200–6250 rpm and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

In the Indian market, the new 7 Series competes with other luxury sedans like the Mercedes S-Class and the Audi A8 L.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for directing the 2022 film "Vikram," produced by Kamal Hasan, is currently working on his upcoming project "Leo," starring Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Anurag Kashyap.