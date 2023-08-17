Login

Vikram Movie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys A BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series comes with a sticker price of Rs 1.7 Crore ex-showroom.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

17-Aug-23 08:29 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Lokesh Kanagaraj is popularly known for directing the Vikram film
  • Lokesh opted for the Black Sapphire Metallic shade
  • The BMW 7 Series is available in a single variant

Tamil film director Lokesh Kanagaraj has added a brand-new BMW 7 Series to his garage. This luxurious sedan is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by many actors and actresses from Bollywood as well. Lokesh chose the car in a Black Sapphire Metallic shade and was recently spotted with it. This premium sedan was launched in India in January 2023 with a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore, and it is currently available in a single variant, the 7340i. 

 

Also Read: Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

 

The 2023 BMW 7 Series features a striking design, appearing bolder and more elegant compared to its predecessor. Despite the modern upgrades, it maintains the classic three-box design. The flagship sedan is larger, showcasing increased dimensions compared to the previous generation. Under the hood, the car is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers 375 bhp at 5,200–6250 rpm and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

 

Also Read: Actor Arjun Bijlani Takes Delivery Of His Brand-New Mercedes-Benz GLS

 

In the Indian market, the new 7 Series competes with other luxury sedans like the Mercedes S-Class and the Audi A8 L

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for directing the 2022 film "Vikram," produced by Kamal Hasan, is currently working on his upcoming project "Leo," starring Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Anurag Kashyap.

# BMW 7 Series# BMW 7 Series Facelift# BMW 7 series# BMW 7 Series facelift# Lokesh Kanagaraj# Tamil Nadu# Celebrity Cars

