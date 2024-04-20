Bollywood Director R. Balki Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

Bollywood director R Balakrishnan, popularly known as R. Balki, has gifted himself a Mercedes-Benz GLE on his 60th birthday. The director opted for the Obsidian Black colour and was snapped with his wife while taking delivery of his new ride. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is priced between Rs 96.4 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom).



On the features front, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 590W Burmester sound system with 13- speakers.

Also Read: Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore



In terms of powertrain, the GLE SUV is offered in petrol and diesel options across three variants. The GLE 450 petrol uses a 3.0-litre motor that generates 375 bhp and 500 Nm. The GLE 300d is powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel, churning out 265 bhp and 550 Nm. The GLE 450d is the top-spec variant and gets a 3.0-litre diesel tuned for 362 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. All three engines are paired with an automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Also Read: Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage

Safety features include nine airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, park assist, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS suite with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Other actors and prominent individuals who own this luxury SUV are Sai Tamhankar, Gauhar Khan, Karan Tacker, Soha Ali Khan, Richa Chadha, and Boman Irani, among others.

Source