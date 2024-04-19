Actor Sai Tamhankar Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Worth Over Rs. 1 Crore

Hindi and Marathi movie and television actor Sai Tamhankar has bought the new Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift. The actor recently shared the announcement on her social media. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the most popular luxury SUVs from the brand and is priced between Rs. 97 lakh and Rs. 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India), depending on the variant.

Sai Tamhankar shared a video on her social media showcasing the delivery process for her new GLE. The white luxury SUV was handed over to the actor on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is considered auspicious in Maharashtra.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift was launched in India last year. The SUV received subtle upgrades, including a revised grille and headlamps, new taillights, and alloys. The cabin gets a more premium treatment with the new steering wheel, an updated infotainment system with the latest MBUX UI, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, USB Type-C ports, and more.

Power in the new GLE SUV comes from petrol and diesel engines. The GLE 450 petrol uses a 3.0-litre motor that develops 375 bhp and 500 Nm. The GLE 300d is powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel, churning out 265 bhp and 550 Nm. It is also the most popular variant in the line. The GLE 450d is the top-spec variant and gets the larger 3.0-litre diesel tuned for 362 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. All three engines are paired with an automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The engines also get the 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Mercedes also retails the EQE electric SUV in India, which can be considered the electric equivalent of the GLE. The EQE is priced at Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).