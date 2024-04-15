Social Media Influencer And Actor Kusha Kapila Buys The Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Popular social media influencer and actor Kushal Kapila has brought home the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The actor was recently seen taking delivery of her new E-Class LWB, finished in a shade of black. The E-Class is currently the German luxury car maker's best-selling offering in India.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is priced from Rs 72.80 lakh, going up to Rs 84.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is available in two trims - Exclusive and Elite. India gets the E-Class in the long wheelbase avatar and has been the first market to do so in the right-hand drive guise. It also has an upmarket interior with dual screens, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, leather upholstery, and more.

Also Read: Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with three engine options in the country. This includes the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, which produce 196 bhp and 192 bhp respectively, along with a 3.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 285 bhp and 600 Nm. All units are paired with the 9-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore

The current generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is at the end of its lifecycle with the new-generation model set to arrive towards the end of this year. The new-gen E-class gets a design overhaul and a more tech-laden cabin with a bigger screen for the driver and passenger, while also incorporating a host of other electronic aids. The new E-Class will arrive in India in the long wheelbase guise. The sedan will be locally assembled at the Mercedes-Benz India plant in Chakan, Maharashtra.

Image Credits