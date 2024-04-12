Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore

Vishal Mishra, the singer of several hit songs in the Indian music industry, has brought home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS luxury SUV. The musician announced his recent purchase via a post on Instagram. The singer has got the Maybach GLS in an all-black paint scheme. The Mercedes flagship is the new sought-after purchase for many stars and the SUV costs a whopping Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom).

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine tuned for 548 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model gets an air suspension for a smooth ride quality, which can also be raised or lowered depending on the terrain.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The actor was snapped with his parents while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV.

The cabin though is what makes the Maybach GLS special. The interior is covered in Nappa leather, soft-touch plastics, leather-wrapped surfaces and more. On the feature front, the SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats with ventilation, massaging function, ambient lighting, digital instrument console and infotainment screen, as well as entertainment screens for the rear passengers. It also gets an optional built-in refrigerator and extendable folding tables.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS takes on the Land Rover Range Rover LWB, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, and more. The luxury offering also takes on the newly launched Lexus LM 350h luxury van.

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024