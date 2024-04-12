Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore

Vishal Mishra shared images of his new Mercedes-Maybach GLS on Instagram, thanking his fans for their support.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Vishal Mishra is the latest celebrity to bring home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS
  • The new Maybach GLS is finished in an all-black colour scheme
  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS draws power from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine

Vishal Mishra, the singer of several hit songs in the Indian music industry, has brought home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS luxury SUV. The musician announced his recent purchase via a post on Instagram. The singer has got the Maybach GLS in an all-black paint scheme. The Mercedes flagship is the new sought-after purchase for many stars and the SUV costs a whopping Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine tuned for 548 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model gets an air suspension for a smooth ride quality, which can also be raised or lowered depending on the terrain.

 

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS

 

The actor was snapped with his parents while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV. 

 

The cabin though is what makes the Maybach GLS special. The interior is covered in Nappa leather, soft-touch plastics, leather-wrapped surfaces and more. On the feature front, the SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats with ventilation, massaging function, ambient lighting, digital instrument console and infotainment screen, as well as entertainment screens for the rear passengers. It also gets an optional built-in refrigerator and extendable folding tables.

 

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS takes on the Land Rover Range Rover LWB, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, and more. The luxury offering also takes on the newly launched Lexus LM 350h luxury van. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

 

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes Maybach GLS# Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600# Mercedes-Maybach GLS600# Singer Vishal Mishra# Celebrity Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 4.85 Lakh
₹ 10,862/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Maybach GLS
7.7

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Starts at ₹ 2.43 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLS Specifications
View GLS Features

Popular Mercedes-Maybach Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Top 5 Changes
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Top 5 Changes
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Lamborghini Huracan STJ Unveiled; Last Lamborghini To Feature A V10 Engine
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Since Launch
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever
Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY
Nearly 91,000 Electric Cars Were Sold In India In FY2024, Up 91% YoY
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved