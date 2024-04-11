Login
New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it plans to launch a whole range of models later this year which include the likes of the sixth-gen E-class, Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance and three BEVs among others
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz to launch a range of new cars later this year.
  • All new E-Class to launch in India this year.
  • Launches include three fully electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has laid out its plans to launch a range of new models later this year. The announcement was made by the brand at an online press briefing. The list of launches from the brand this year include the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance F1 Edition, and Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, along with three Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase

The new E-Class LWB is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model

 

The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be launched in India towards the end of this year. India will solely get the long wheelbase (LWB) version which made its world premiere in China in October 2023. The new E-Class LWB is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. Of the 18 mm increase in length, 15 mm has gone into extending the wheelbase, which is now 3,094 mm. 

The car is offered with the MBUX Superscreen in China

 

Inside, the car is offered with the MBUX Superscreen in China, which consists of three screens- one for the digital instrument cluster, one for the infotainment display and the other for the passenger side display. Additionally, the rear headrests in the car feature a ‘neck heating’ function and there’s also a ‘Boss’ button, which lets the rear seat passenger slide and fold the front passenger seat to enjoy even more room at the back. Also built into the large centre armrest is a wireless charging pad for two phones.

 

On the powertrain front, we expect Mercedes to continue with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol (200 bhp, 320 Nm) and diesel (197 bhp, 400 Nm) engines along with the six-cylinder diesel (290 bhp, 600 Nm) with the E350 d nomenclature. All models will feature a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance

The S63 E Performance is the performance-oriented version of the S-Class sedan

 

The Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is the performance-oriented version of the S-Class luxury sedan, currently on sale in India. It will be launched in the second quarter of 2024. It gets more aggressive design treatment seen on other AMG models, AMG-specific upholstery and interior trim, along with AMG and hybrid-specific graphics for the driver display and central touchscreen. 

The sedan gets AMG-specific upholstery and interior trim

 

The sedan features a plug-in-hybrid powertrain that combines the firm’s twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 with a 140 kW electric motor on the rear axle, delivering a massive, combined output of 791 bhp and 1340 Nm of torque. The result is a performance sedan that hits 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and can reach top speeds of up to 290 kmph (electronically limited). The electric motor is paired with a new 13.1 kWh battery pack that offers an EV driving range of up to 33 km on a full charge. The battery can be charged via a 3.7 kW AC charger. 

 

Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance F1 Edition

The C63 E Performance F1 Edition features a few unique styling cues

 

The Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance will also make it to Indian shores in the second quarter of 2024. The F1 Edition is a special edition version of the standard C63 E Performance, that features a few unique styling cues over the latter. These include a larger front splitter, redesigned side skirts and a distinctive diffuser, all courtesy of the AMG Aerodynamics Package. The vehicle also gets exclusive 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke forged wheels.

The car delivers a combined output of 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque

 

The car draws power from a hybrid powertrain that consists of a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to an electric motor on the rear axle, delivering a combined output of 671 bhp and 1020 Nm of peak torque. The car gets the 9-speed AMG Speedshift gearbox. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.3 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 280 kmph (with the optional AMG Driver's Package). It is equipped with a 6.1 kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. The electric-only range is restricted to just about 12 km.

 

Three Battery-Electric-Vehicles (BEVs)

The EQS Maybach 680 is the first-ever Maybach-branded EV

 

The brand has also confirmed that it plans to launch three new battery electric vehicles later in the year, although it hasn't specified which ones. One of those models is likely to be the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680, the first-ever Maybach-branded EV. 

The EQS Maybach 680 gets a three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package inside

 

Inside, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package, customised with Maybach-specific themes and colourways. As standard, the SUV comes with rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat passengers, the MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle, and MBUX Interior Assist.

 

On the powertrain front, the permanent magnet motors in the Maybach produce a combined peak power output of 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. Mercedes claims the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will do up to 600 kilometres on a full charge and will sell it with a 22 kW onboard AC charger, which can charge the SUV to full in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The Maybach EQS SUV can also be plugged into a 200 kW DC fast charger, and a 15-minute charge session at one of those will give the SUV a range of up to 220 kilometres.

 

 

 

 

 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch# Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach launch# Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG E Performance# Mercedes-Benz C63 E-Performance launch# Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach 680# Cars# Cover Story
