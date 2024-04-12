Login
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the brand's flagship luxury SUV and retails from Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) onwards and is the latest pick for Kangana Ranaut
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kangana Ranaut’s new Mercedes-Maybach GLS is finished in Polar White.
  • Ranaut previously owned the Mercedes-Maybach S680 limousine.
  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the brand’s flagship luxury SUV.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has brought home the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS luxury SUV. The actor was recently spotted in her new car finished in an all-white paint scheme. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the brand's flagship luxury SUV that retails from Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. This would be Ranaut’s second Maybach after the actor got the Mercedes-Maybach S680 a few years ago.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024


Ranaut's new Maybach GLS sports a Polar White colour scheme. The SUV can be had in either four-seat or five-seat configurations. Based on the GLS, the equipment list includes Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, reclining seats with ventilation, as well as an optional built-in refrigerator. The second row also gets extendable folding tables.

undefined

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes from the 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops 542 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The motor comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. 

 

Also Read:  Mercedes-Benz India Clocks Most Successful Sales Quarter, Ever


On the work front, the Tejas actor recently announced her foray into politics and will be contesting in the upcoming elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She is also preparing for the release of her next directorial ‘Emergency’ later this year. 


Image Source

# Kangana Ranaut# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Maybach# Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600# Cars
