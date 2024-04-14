Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the much anticipated all-electric G-Class on April 24 at the Auto China Show 2024. The all-electric derivative of the iconic G-Class, the SUV will retain the boxy and upright proportions of its internal combustion counterpart though it will sit on a revised ladder frame chassis that helps create room for the all-electric powertrain.



Set to be called the G 580, the all-electric G-Class is reported to be offered with a battery pack with around a 100 kWh capacity and offer a range in excess of 300 km on a single charge. The four-motor electric powertrain - one at each wheel - seen on the EQG concept from 2021 is set to be carried over with the production G-class and also retain the ability to tank-turn 360 degrees. Called G-Turn, the feature has been showcased by Mercedes-Benz in recent months and allows the SUV to turn on the spot by rotating the wheels on either side in opposite directions.

More specific details on the powertrain and off-road data including the approach and breakover angles still remain under wraps for now though we expect the electric G-Class to be nearly as capable off-road as its internal combustion sibling.



In addition to the all-electric G-class, Mercedes-Benz will also showcase the new AMG GT 63 S E Performance at the Auto China Show 2024 as well as the Concept CLA Class alongside other models.



Mercedes-Benz India recently showcased the EQG concept in India with the model earmarked to launch in India in the coming years.