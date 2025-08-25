New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time

The latest iteration of the Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing yet again ahead of its launch on October 24. The latest set of spy images gives us a first look at the SUV’s interior, which appears to be completely revamped from the outgoing model. Previous images of the new Venue’s test mules have also given a glimpse at the subcompact SUV's design. The launch of the new Venue will happen six years after the SUV was introduced in the Indian market.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh



According to the images, the interior of the new Venue will sport a similar layout to some newer Hyundais, which include the Verna, Creta and Alcazar. Sitting atop the dashboard is a curved panoramic display unit which combines the screens for the infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster under a single bezel. The steering wheel appears to be the same unit as the one in the Verna. Other features that are expected to be offered in the model include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS and a wireless charger.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade

The front end of the new Venue will feature a split lighting setup, with a new full-width daytime-running lamp at the top, and vertically stacked headlight units that flank the grille. The lower lighting units also feature separate, angular daytime-running lamps. The silhouette of the Venue appears to have been hardly changed, according to the images. The rear end, meanwhile, appears to get a new connected taillamp unit with new signatures.

Also Read: Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm



On the powertrain front, the new Venue is likely to retain the same crop of engines from the current-gen SUV. These include naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai could also offer a CNG powertrain option for the Indian market.



Image Source