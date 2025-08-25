New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut2025 Indian Scout Range Launched In India2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variants ExplainedVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsRenault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed Citroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and moreCitroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and more
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time

The latest set of spy images of the Venue give us a glimpse at the interior which will feature a curved panoramic display unit
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Hyundai Venue will launch on October 24.
  • Will get a new curved panoramic display unit.
  • Expected to retain the same set of engines as the current model.

The latest iteration of the Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing yet again ahead of its launch on October 24. The latest set of spy images gives us a first look at the SUV’s interior, which appears to be completely revamped from the outgoing model. Previous images of the new Venue’s test mules have also given a glimpse at the subcompact SUV's design. The launch of the new Venue will happen six years after the SUV was introduced in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh
 New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time 1

According to the images, the interior of the new Venue will sport a similar layout to some newer Hyundais, which include the Verna, Creta and Alcazar. Sitting atop the dashboard is a curved panoramic display unit which combines the screens for the infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster under a single bezel. The steering wheel appears to be the same unit as the one in the Verna. Other features that are expected to be offered in the model include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS and a wireless charger. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade

Next Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots

The front end of the new Venue will feature a split lighting setup, with a new full-width daytime-running lamp at the top, and vertically stacked headlight units that flank the grille. The lower lighting units also feature separate, angular daytime-running lamps. The silhouette of the Venue appears to have been hardly changed, according to the images. The rear end, meanwhile, appears to get a new connected taillamp unit with new signatures.

 

Also Read: Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm
 

On the powertrain front, the new Venue is likely to retain the same crop of engines from the current-gen SUV. These include naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai could also offer a CNG powertrain option for the Indian market.


Image Source

# Hyundai Venue# New Hyundai Venue# New Hyundai Venue spied# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The launch of the all-new Venue comes over six years after the first generation was introduced in the Indian market
    Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24
  • Expected to be unveiled later this year, the new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming iteration of Hyundai's subcompact SUV.
    Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
  • The next-gen Venue was previously spotted testing overseas, and the Indian test mule appears identical to it.
    Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The Skoda Kylaq goes toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Latest News

  • Aside from styling differences, the Q3 Sportback shares its features and mechanicals with the third-gen Q3 unveiled in June 2025.
    New Audi Q3 Sportback Makes Global Debut
  • The models are offered with two powertrain options- a 999 cc V-Twin and a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin
    2025 Indian Scout Range Launched In India
  • The facelifted Kiger subcompact SUV is offered in four trim levels and packs in a host of new features over the outgoing model.
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variants Explained
  • Offered in four trims, prices for the Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh
    Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh
  • The company had earlier more than tripled the version’s production run to 999 units, following overwhelming demand
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 Units Booked In Minutes
  • The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
    New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter
  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenges the government’s ethanol blending programme, seeks ethanol-free petrol option for consumers.
    PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
  • Hot on the heels of the C3 X, Citroen is set to roll out a notable update for the Basalt coupe-SUV.
    Citroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open
  • BMW has also announced the inauguration of the company’s 4,000 km-long power charging corridor, with chargers set up at intervals of every 300 kilometres.
    BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India
  • Owing to a shortage of rare earth magnets sourced from China, production of the Chetak had reportedly dropped to just under 11,000 units in July, resulting in lower-than-usual sales in August.
    Bajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage

Research More on Hyundai New Venue

Hyundai New Venue

Hyundai New Venue

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 24, 2025

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Hyundai Venue Interior Spied For The First Time