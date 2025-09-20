New Hyundai Venue N-Line Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of October Debut

A short video of what looks to be the new Hyundai Venue N-Line has surfaced, providing a glimpse at the sportier derivative of the upcoming next-gen Venue being tested in India. The video essentially confirms that the new Venue will arrive both in standard and N-Line spec as seen on the current subcompact SUV, with the N-Line getting some cosmetic enhancements over the standard model.

The video, taken on a highway at night, reveals part of the lighting elements of the upcoming second-gen subcompact SUV. This includes the LED lighting elements within the tail lamps, sequential turn signals, a full-width lightbar atop the front fascia and low-set LED headlamps. Elements identifying this model as the N-Line are the dual exhaust tips sticking out the back, and while the wheels are not clearly visible, they are expected to feature a sportier design compared to the standard model.



The video does not provide a glimpse of the Venue N-Line’s cabin, though prior images of the new Venue testing have revealed the presence of a large curved display housing dual screens atop a new look dashboard. The N-Line variants are expected to get sportier detailing over its standard compatriot, including darker upholstery colours, contrasting inserts and stitching and a steering wheel from the N parts bin.



Mechanically, the Venue N-Line is expected to only be offered with the familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offered in the current Venue and Venue N-Line. The unit is also expected to be offered in the standard Venue as well, with no notable changes to output or tuning. The N-Line, however, is expected to get a retuned suspension and steering set-up compared to the standard Venue, aside from a revamped exhaust. Gearbox options are likely to include both a manual and a DCT.



Hyundai is set to unveil the new Venue globally on October 24, 2025. The subcompact SUV will go up against the likes of the new Kia Syros, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and the new Skoda Kylaq.

