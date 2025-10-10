logo
New Delhi

India To Get Updated Tesla Model Y LR With Higher Range

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
2025-10-10 14:08:44
Follow us on
India To Get Updated Tesla Model Y LR With Higher Range
Key Highlights
  • Model Y Long Range WLTP range improves to 661 km
  • Likely due to new denser 84 kWh battery being rolled out globally
  • Deliveries of the Model Y in India commenced in September 2025

The Tesla Model Y appears to have received a small update, with the Model Y Long Range (LR) listed on the India website now displaying a claimed WLTP range of up to 661 kilometres. The electric SUV, Tesla’s debut model for India, was launched earlier in the year with a claimed range of up to 622 km for the LR variant.

Also read: Tesla Model Y First Drive Review: Long Time Coming

Pricing for the Model Y remains unchanged on the official website, with the standard range variant priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and the LR priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Delhi Showroom Model Y 1

The range update likely stems from a shift to a more energy-dense battery sourced from LG Energy Solutions. The Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan have begun receiving the new, more energy-dense batteries in global markets. As the India-spec car is a CBU import, the updated variant is expected to become immediately available in the market.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Launched In India At Rs 59.89 Lakh; Deliveries Start In Third Quarter

The new battery packs are reported to now have a capacity of around 84 kWh, up from the outgoing Model Y LR’s 78 kWh battery, allowing for improved range. The new battery offers no other changes in the vehicle's performance, with the Model Y Long Range still hitting 100 kmph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

Tesla finally arrived in India in July 2025, with much fanfare, with the company operating via two dealerships located in Mumbai and Delhi. That said, the carmaker is accepting orders for the SUV from across India, though for now priority deliveries are only for four cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram.

Deliveries of the Model Y in India commenced in September 2025.

# Tesla# Tesla Model Y# Model Y# Tesla India# Cars# Cover Story

Latest Cars

  • Maserati MCPura
    Maserati
    MCPura
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
  • Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen
    Aircross X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.35 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • India To Get Updated Tesla Model Y LR With Higher Range