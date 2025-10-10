India To Get Updated Tesla Model Y LR With Higher Range
- Model Y Long Range WLTP range improves to 661 km
- Likely due to new denser 84 kWh battery being rolled out globally
- Deliveries of the Model Y in India commenced in September 2025
The Tesla Model Y appears to have received a small update, with the Model Y Long Range (LR) listed on the India website now displaying a claimed WLTP range of up to 661 kilometres. The electric SUV, Tesla’s debut model for India, was launched earlier in the year with a claimed range of up to 622 km for the LR variant.
Pricing for the Model Y remains unchanged on the official website, with the standard range variant priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and the LR priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
The range update likely stems from a shift to a more energy-dense battery sourced from LG Energy Solutions. The Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan have begun receiving the new, more energy-dense batteries in global markets. As the India-spec car is a CBU import, the updated variant is expected to become immediately available in the market.
The new battery packs are reported to now have a capacity of around 84 kWh, up from the outgoing Model Y LR’s 78 kWh battery, allowing for improved range. The new battery offers no other changes in the vehicle's performance, with the Model Y Long Range still hitting 100 kmph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.
Tesla finally arrived in India in July 2025, with much fanfare, with the company operating via two dealerships located in Mumbai and Delhi. That said, the carmaker is accepting orders for the SUV from across India, though for now priority deliveries are only for four cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram.
Deliveries of the Model Y in India commenced in September 2025.
