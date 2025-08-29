2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts With 460 bhp, 580 km Range

Tesla has unveiled the new Model Y Performance ahead of sales commencing in global markets in the coming months. The Model Y Performance gets notable changes over the standard Model Y, including upgrades to the powertrain, underbody changes, updates to the cabin and even improvements to the tech.

Also read: Tesla Opens Second India Showroom In Delhi





On the surface, the Model Y Performance is identifiable via its larger 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 forged wheels, sportier front and rear bumpers, a carbonfibre rear spoiler and red brake callipers. The changes under the skin, however, are a lot more extensive.



Also Read: Tesla Model Y First Drive Review: Long Time Coming

To start with, the all-wheel drive Model Y Performance gains the ‘Performance 4DU’ electric motors from the Model 3 Performance. Power now stands at 460 bhp - up from around 395 bhp in the Model Y AWD, while the claimed 0-96 kmph time is down from 4.6 seconds to just 3.3 seconds. The suspension too has been upgraded with the standard Model Y’s frequency-selective damping replaced by the more advanced adaptive damping set-up seen on the Model 3 Performance. Tesla claims that there are changes to the battery pack as well, which incorporates new high-density cells to offer up to 580 km of range - about 6 km less than the Model 3 AWD. Top speed stands at 250 kmph.



Moving to the cabin, the Model Y Performance gets new sports seats with added side bolstering and cushions. The seats feature power adjustment - even for the extending underthigh support, along with a heating and ventilation function. The rear seats also get a power recline function and seat heating as standard. The cabin also gets new carbon fibre trimmings compared to the fabric trimmings of the standard Model Y.

Also Read: Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Launched In India: All You Need To Know



The central touchscreen is also upgraded in the Model Y Performance, going from a 15.4-inch unit of the Model Y AWD to 16 inches in the Performance. Tesla hasn’t gone in-depth into any changes in tech, but mentions that the Model Y Performance gets some model-specific drive modes to adjust the level of performance. All other features, including Full Self Driving, are carried over from the standard range.



Also read: Tesla Model Y Long-Wheelbase Details Leaked Ahead Of Debut



The new Tesla Model Y Performance will hit European roads around October this year, with the model to roll out of Tesla’s Berlin factory. It, however, remains to be seen if the new Performance trim will make it to the Indian market with the Model Y AWD already on sale in the country.