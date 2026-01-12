Tata Punch Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Tata Motors is set to launch the 2026 Punch facelift in India tomorrow. The Punch has been on sale in India since October 2021, with the SUV only having received minor tech upgrades over the years. The 20206 model is the first comprehensive mid-cycle update to the micro SUV and brings with it notable changes to the design as well as new powertrain options.



Styling

The update brings the internal combustion Punch’s design in line with its siblings. The micro SUV looks more squared out than its EV sibling, with a black-finished enclosed grille flanking new angular LED daytime running lamps. The headlamps and foglamps sit low on the bumper within angular housings on the bumper - in line with other Tata SUVs. The ICE Punch’s bumper also looks a lot more prominent than before with notable use of cladding and silver skid plate elements.



The rear design, meanwhile, also gets a new look with a connected tail lamp set up in place of the older car’s small tri-arrow pattern tail lamps.



Interior



Moving to the cabin, the basic design has stayed unchanged, though there are still some updates. The central air-con vents get a revamped surround with the hazard light switch - previously located between the vents - moved lower down on the centre console. The air-con unit from the old Punch also makes way for the unit used by the Nexon and Curvv with touch-sensitive buttons and physical toggle switches.



The digital instrument cluster has also been updated with the facelift, getting a new unit with a 7.0-inch colour display flanked by LED readouts for fuel, etc. The fabric colours, too, have changed.



Features

On the feature front, the Punch will get some new features, with the most notable feature addition being the availability of a 360-degree camera.



Powertrain



On the powertrain front, the Punch will get the option for a turbocharged petrol engine for the first time ever. Tata has confirmed a new iTurbo variant for the micro SUV, replete with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The new engine is likely to be either the 1.2-litre Revotron unit from the Nexon or Tata could look to add its new 1.2-litre Hyperion unit from the Curvv in the micro SUV. The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and CNG engine options are set to carry forward unchanged.



Price

Expect Tata to hike prices of the Punch following the update. Prices for the micro SUV currently range from Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices for the facelifted micro SUV likely to start from around Rs 5.90 lakh, and top variants to hover around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).