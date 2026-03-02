Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Launched at Rs 2.10 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new colour variant of the Yezdi Roadster, dubbed Red Wolf, at an introductory price of Rs 2,09,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will be available at authorised dealerships across India from 3 March 2026.

The Red Wolf edition stands out with its deep red paint finish, complemented by chrome detailing on the exhaust, engine and handlebar. It also features a brown seat, bobber-style rear section and a wide rear fender. Like the standard model, it retains the modular setup that allows riders to switch between solo and pillion configurations. Apart from the new colour and finish, the overall design and bodywork remain unchanged.

Mechanically, the Roadster continues with its 350cc, liquid-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It gets a 12.5-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 194kg.

Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties are managed by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The seat height stands at 795mm, while ground clearance is rated at 171mm.