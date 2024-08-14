Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Jawa 42 Vs Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin: Price Comparison

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the updated Jawa 42 in India at a price tag lower by Rs 15,000 than the erstwhile starting price. We see how it fares with its rivals as far as pricing is concerned.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Jawa 42 range between Rs 1.73 lakh and Rs 1.98 lakh
  • The Jawa 42 and the Bullet 350 share the same starting price
  • The Jawa 42’s entry-level variant is priced about Rs 28,000 higher than the Hunter 350’s

The Jawa 42 has received a significant update for 2024, with prices now ranging from Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Jawa 42 has been reduced by Rs 15,000, accompanied by a tweaked engine, subtle design modifications, and a new saddle. The refreshed model is positioned to get into the ring against prominent rivals like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, and TVS Ronin within its segment as far as pricing is concerned. 

 

Also Read: New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh

 

New Jawa 42 6

 

Classic Legends, the company behind the Jawa Yezdi brand, has made enhancements to the Jawa 42’s engine. Now dubbed the ‘J Panther,’ the Jawa 42 gets a 294 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 26.9 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. Further, the motorcycle features a slip-and-assist clutch and gear-based throttle mapping, ensuring smoother gear shifts.

 

Jawa 42Royal Enfield Bullet 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350Yezdi RoadsterTVS Ronin
Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh Rs 2.06 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.73 lakh 

 

Also Read: New Jawa 42: What Is Different?

 

Jawa 42 Vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

 

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 19

 

One of the Jawa 42’s primary competitors is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The latest iteration of the Bullet 350, launched last year, is priced between Rs 1.73 lakh and Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jawa 42 and the Bullet 350 share the same starting price, but the top-end variant of the Bullet 350 is Rs 18,000 more expensive than the Jawa 42’s highest trim. The Jawa 42 offers a few additional features over the Bullet 350, including an all-digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port, although optional.

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15

 

Jawa 42 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1 2022 08 05 T03 41 40 503 Z

 

Another competitor in this segment is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Jawa 42’s entry-level variant is priced about Rs 28,000 higher than the Hunter 350, which starts at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hunter 350, launched in 2022, has quickly gained popularity in the Indian market and has been performing moderately well for the brand. The top variant of the Hunter 350 is Rs 23,000 less expensive than the Jawa 42’s top-spec model. The 42’s higher price tag gets you a dual-tone matte paint scheme, dual-channel ABS, and alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

 

Jawa 42 Vs Yezdi Roadster

 

Yezdi Roadster

 

The Yezdi Roadster, a sibling of the Jawa 42, has been on sale for a while and offers several dual-tone paint options, much like the Jawa 42. The Yezdi Roadster starts at Rs 2.06 lakh, making it Rs 33,000 more expensive than the base model of the Jawa 42. However, the top-spec Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 14,000 lower than the highest variant of the Yezdi Roadster.

 

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?

 

Jawa 42 vs TVS Ronin

 

TVS Ronin 2022 10 24 T13 10 04 337 Z

 

Lastly, the TVS Ronin presents another option in this segment, with prices starting at Rs 1.49 lakh, making it just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the Hunter 350 and Rs 25,000 cheaper than the entry-level Jawa 42. The Jawa 42 offers a slightly more powerful engine with higher displacement compared to the Ronin, resulting in greater power and torque. The top-end Ronin is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh, while the highest variant of the Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh. (All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.) 

 

# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa Motorcycles# Jawa Bikes# Jawa 42# 2024 Jawa 42# Jawa Yezdi# Jawa 42 Vs Rivals# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Yezdi Roadster# TVS Ronin# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Jawa 42, the brand’s highest-selling model, now gets a long list of new updates, including a thoroughly revised engine, retuned suspension and more.
    New Jawa 42: What Is Different?
  • Upgrades to the Jawa 42 include an overhauled engine and gearbox, retuned suspension, new features and additional colour options.
    New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh
  • TVS has launched the all-new Ronin in a brand new form factor, which it claims will offer touring comfort as well as ease in everyday use. Here's everything you need to know about the two-wheeler.
    2022 TVS Ronin - Everything You Need To Know
  • The Ronin Parakram has been unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
  • This custom-built motorcycle has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Latest News

  • The SUV can be booked online through Audi India’s website or on its app for an amount of Rs 5 lakh
    Audi Q8 Facelift Bookings Open; India Launch On August 22
  • Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles launched the updated Jawa 42 in India at a price tag lower by Rs 15,000 than the erstwhile starting price. We see how it fares with its rivals as far as pricing is concerned.
    Jawa 42 Vs Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin: Price Comparison
  • Four years on from the launch of the reborn three-door Thar, Mahindra will finally launch the family-friendly, five-door version of its hugely popular off-roader, which will be loaded to the gills like no other Thar before it.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect From The 5-Door Thar
  • After over two years of no new model introductions, Kia India will finally reintroduce its full-size MPV, alongside its flagship electric SUV, in India in the month of October.
    New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3
  • New entry diesel model replaces the standard GLE 300d in the SUV’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India At Rs 97.85 Lakh
  • The Jawa 42, the brand’s highest-selling model, now gets a long list of new updates, including a thoroughly revised engine, retuned suspension and more.
    New Jawa 42: What Is Different?
  • Upgrades to the Jawa 42 include an overhauled engine and gearbox, retuned suspension, new features and additional colour options.
    New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh
  • The Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno's introduction in 2016.
    Maruti Suzuki Begins Exports Of Fronx To Japan
  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is set to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11
  • The Tata Curvv EV is offered with a long list of additional accessories curated for the exterior and interior of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

Research More on JAWA 42

JAWA 42
8.0

JAWA 42

Starts at ₹ 1.89 - 1.98 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 42 Specifications
View 42 Features

Popular JAWA Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Jawa 42 Vs Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin: Price Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved