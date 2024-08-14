Jawa 42 Vs Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, TVS Ronin: Price Comparison

The Jawa 42 has received a significant update for 2024, with prices now ranging from Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Jawa 42 has been reduced by Rs 15,000, accompanied by a tweaked engine, subtle design modifications, and a new saddle. The refreshed model is positioned to get into the ring against prominent rivals like the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Yezdi Roadster, and TVS Ronin within its segment as far as pricing is concerned.

Also Read: New Jawa 42 Launched In India; Priced From Rs 1.73 Lakh

Classic Legends, the company behind the Jawa Yezdi brand, has made enhancements to the Jawa 42’s engine. Now dubbed the ‘J Panther,’ the Jawa 42 gets a 294 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 26.9 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque. Further, the motorcycle features a slip-and-assist clutch and gear-based throttle mapping, ensuring smoother gear shifts.

Jawa 42 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Yezdi Roadster TVS Ronin Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 1.98 lakh Rs 1.73 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh Rs 2.06 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.73 lakh

Also Read: New Jawa 42: What Is Different?

Jawa 42 Vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

One of the Jawa 42’s primary competitors is the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The latest iteration of the Bullet 350, launched last year, is priced between Rs 1.73 lakh and Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jawa 42 and the Bullet 350 share the same starting price, but the top-end variant of the Bullet 350 is Rs 18,000 more expensive than the Jawa 42’s highest trim. The Jawa 42 offers a few additional features over the Bullet 350, including an all-digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port, although optional.

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15

Jawa 42 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Another competitor in this segment is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Jawa 42’s entry-level variant is priced about Rs 28,000 higher than the Hunter 350, which starts at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hunter 350, launched in 2022, has quickly gained popularity in the Indian market and has been performing moderately well for the brand. The top variant of the Hunter 350 is Rs 23,000 less expensive than the Jawa 42’s top-spec model. The 42’s higher price tag gets you a dual-tone matte paint scheme, dual-channel ABS, and alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure First Ride Review

Jawa 42 Vs Yezdi Roadster

The Yezdi Roadster, a sibling of the Jawa 42, has been on sale for a while and offers several dual-tone paint options, much like the Jawa 42. The Yezdi Roadster starts at Rs 2.06 lakh, making it Rs 33,000 more expensive than the base model of the Jawa 42. However, the top-spec Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 14,000 lower than the highest variant of the Yezdi Roadster.

Also Read: 2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?

Jawa 42 vs TVS Ronin

Lastly, the TVS Ronin presents another option in this segment, with prices starting at Rs 1.49 lakh, making it just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the Hunter 350 and Rs 25,000 cheaper than the entry-level Jawa 42. The Jawa 42 offers a slightly more powerful engine with higher displacement compared to the Ronin, resulting in greater power and torque. The top-end Ronin is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh, while the highest variant of the Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh. (All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom.)