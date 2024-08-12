Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismo
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportBSA Gold Star 650Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15

Owners Classic Legends will reveal the price of the first motorcycle from the revived British marque.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be sold under Classic Legends' unified network of Jawa/Yezdi
  • 650cc single cylinder engine, 5-speed gearbox, 25kpl est.
  • Retails internationally for roughly Rs 6 lakh plus

British brand BSA Motorcycles, which has been revived by Indian company Classic Legends, has confirmed it will launch its first motorcycle, the Gold Star 650, in India on August 15. While it was widely known that the 650cc roadster would be the brand’s debut motorcycle in the market, this is the first acknowledgement from the company. Gold Star was one of BSA’s most popular models back in the 1930s-1950s but came in mostly 350-500cc configuration.

 

Also read: BSA Gold Star 650: What To Expect
 

BSA Gold Star 650

Established in 1861 as the Birmingham Small Arms Company, a firearms manufacturer, BSA did not launch its first motorcycle till almost half a century later. It then went on to become the world’s largest motorcycle maker in the 1950s partly helped by some acquisitions but ran into rough weather and shut shop in 1973. The brand was re-launched in 2021 by Classic Legends and in three years it has already expanded its network to 23 countries across Europe. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 To Make India Debut On August 15

 

The Gold Star 650 is a retro-modern motorcycle powered by a 650cc, single-cylinder engine developed jointly by Rotax featuring liquid-cooling, double-overhead camshafts and four valves. The unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike weighs roughly 213kg and comes with an 18-inch spoked wheel at the front and a 17-incher at the rear. With a 12-litre fuel tank and a claimed mileage of 25kpl, it should be a versatile machine capable for long road trips.

BSA Gold Star 1

While it has yet to be made official, our sources confirm that this bike too will be sold via existing Classic Legend dealerships, just like Yezdi and Jawa are being sold. This would make better business sense as BSA volumes will be relatively lower thanks to its premium positioning. Internationally, the bike is available in 5 exterior colour options plus an exclusive ‘legacy’ version as well. It remains to be seen if all of these will be on sale in India. We expect Classic Legends to also launch BSA’s exclusive gear and accessories range in India as well.

 

Also Read: 5 Things You Need To Know About The BSA Gold Star 650

 

While there will be a price announcement on August 15, in the UK, a Gold Star 650 retails for an approximate equivalent of Rs 6 lakh, plus taxes. 

BSA Gold Star 650 m5

India isn’t a new place for the British marque. Many affluent Parsis were among the first importers of BSA motorcycles during the pre-Independence era. Many of which can still be seen at special events across the country. A Gold Star 650 promises a blend of “nostalgia and modern features” say its makers who will be keen to make the most of the fast-changing Indian two-wheeler riders who are looking beyond just simple commuting. Traveling is a big trend and BSA will be keen to ride that wave in India.

 

BSA will be the third brand in the Classic Legends India portfolio. The company currently has six motorcycles in its stables – three each with Jawa and Yezdi. 

# BSA Motorcycles# BSA# BSA Gold Star# BSA 650# BSA Gold Star 650# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new BSA Gold Star 650 will make its India debut on August 15, 2024. Here’s what you can expect from the resurrected Gold Star, an iconic motorcycle model.
    BSA Gold Star 650: What To Expect
  • The resurrected BSA Motorcycle brand will make its India debut on August 15. Here’s a look at its storied past, focussing on other brands which were owned by BSA.
    Motorcycle Brands Owned By BSA In The Past
  • The JV will involve the use of BSA Marks in India for the motorcycles and the related parts and accessories that are manufactured and sold by Classic Legends
    Classic Legends Sign 50:50 JV With Tube Investments For BSA
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • Did you know that BSA was the world’s largest motorcycle maker at one point, selling one out of every four motorcycles worldwide?
    BSA Motorcycles: A Brief History Of The Iconic British Brand

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield has unveiled an updated Classic 350 which brings with it new colourways and more kit.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures
  • The company announces offers on cost of purchase as well as after-sales as part of a month-long promotion.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian, Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The Classic 350 has been revamped nearly after a 3-year gap, featuring comprehensive LED lighting upgrades and other enhancements.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch
  • The electric sedan gets substantial upgrades under the skin and now sits on the company's new 800Ve-Platform 3.0 EVO architecture.
    2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech
  • Owners Classic Legends will reveal the price of the first motorcycle from the revived British marque.
    BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15
  • The patent image reveals a completely reworked design and is likely to receive new colourways
    New Hero Destini 125 patent image leaked
  • The Curvv EV packs a handful of firsts for a Tata Motors EV, which are primarily aimed at enhancing the technical capabilities of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle
  • The Curvv EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs and a claimed range of up to 585 km.
    Tata Curvv Bookings Open Today; Deliveries Begin August 23
  • Just ahead of the festive reason, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to get an update.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: Price Expectation
  • Unveiled alongside its all-electric counterpart, the Tata Curvv will be launched on September 2
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved