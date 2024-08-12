BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15

British brand BSA Motorcycles, which has been revived by Indian company Classic Legends, has confirmed it will launch its first motorcycle, the Gold Star 650, in India on August 15. While it was widely known that the 650cc roadster would be the brand’s debut motorcycle in the market, this is the first acknowledgement from the company. Gold Star was one of BSA’s most popular models back in the 1930s-1950s but came in mostly 350-500cc configuration.

Established in 1861 as the Birmingham Small Arms Company, a firearms manufacturer, BSA did not launch its first motorcycle till almost half a century later. It then went on to become the world’s largest motorcycle maker in the 1950s partly helped by some acquisitions but ran into rough weather and shut shop in 1973. The brand was re-launched in 2021 by Classic Legends and in three years it has already expanded its network to 23 countries across Europe.

The Gold Star 650 is a retro-modern motorcycle powered by a 650cc, single-cylinder engine developed jointly by Rotax featuring liquid-cooling, double-overhead camshafts and four valves. The unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike weighs roughly 213kg and comes with an 18-inch spoked wheel at the front and a 17-incher at the rear. With a 12-litre fuel tank and a claimed mileage of 25kpl, it should be a versatile machine capable for long road trips.

While it has yet to be made official, our sources confirm that this bike too will be sold via existing Classic Legend dealerships, just like Yezdi and Jawa are being sold. This would make better business sense as BSA volumes will be relatively lower thanks to its premium positioning. Internationally, the bike is available in 5 exterior colour options plus an exclusive ‘legacy’ version as well. It remains to be seen if all of these will be on sale in India. We expect Classic Legends to also launch BSA’s exclusive gear and accessories range in India as well.

While there will be a price announcement on August 15, in the UK, a Gold Star 650 retails for an approximate equivalent of Rs 6 lakh, plus taxes.

India isn’t a new place for the British marque. Many affluent Parsis were among the first importers of BSA motorcycles during the pre-Independence era. Many of which can still be seen at special events across the country. A Gold Star 650 promises a blend of “nostalgia and modern features” say its makers who will be keen to make the most of the fast-changing Indian two-wheeler riders who are looking beyond just simple commuting. Traveling is a big trend and BSA will be keen to ride that wave in India.

BSA will be the third brand in the Classic Legends India portfolio. The company currently has six motorcycles in its stables – three each with Jawa and Yezdi.