BSA Gold Star 650-Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled

The motorcycle will go on sale overseas in 2025, and BSA is currently accepting bookings for it on its UK website
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on November 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BSA has unveiled the B65 scrambler overseas.
  • The motorcycle is based on the Gold Star 650.
  • Powered by the same big bore 652 cc engine as the Gold Star.

BSA has unveiled the B65, a scrambler based on the Gold Star 650. Showcased at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show, the motorcycle gets a range of styling tweaks while retaining most of the mechanical components from the Gold Star. It also features the same 652 cc single cylinder engine. BSA has stated that the motorcycle will go on sale overseas in 2025, and the company is currently accepting bookings for the motorcycle on its UK website. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!
 

Visually, the B65 gets an array of new styling cues over the Gold Star that give it a more rugged appearance. The B65 sports a new round headlamp, divided down the middle. Other new design elements include the new beak style front mudguard, bench seat, number boards on the side panel, and a smaller round tail lamp. Body parts such as the tank cover and round mirrors have been borrowed from the Gold Star. 

 

Also ReadBSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India At ₹ 3 Lakh
 BSA B65 Scrambler Unveiled 1

The B65 gets a range of new styling cues over the Gold Star 650

 

In terms of cycle parts, the B65 retains many components from the Gold Star 650, and features a 41 mm telescopic fork setup up front, and a twin shock setup at the rear with preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with Brembo twin-piston floating calipers and a single 255 mm rear disc with a single piston floating caliper. The motorcycle has dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The B65 weighs 218 kg, 5 kg more than the Gold Star. Seat height, meanwhile, stands at 820 mm, 40 mm higher than the Gold Star. 

 

Also Read5 Things You Need To Know About BSA Gold Star 650
 BSA Gold Star Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled 2

The B65 is powered by the same engine as the Gold Star 650

 

On the powertrain front, the B65 is powered by the same big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 652 cc engine as the Gold Star. The engine churns out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.


BSA currently retails the Gold Star 650 in India. While not confirmed, we also expect BSA to bring the B65 to the Indian market after it goes on sale overseas. Upon being offered on sale here, the B65's main rival in India will be the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

 

