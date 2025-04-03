New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied Testing

Benelli India seems to be planning on bringing back the Leoncino 250 as a camouflaged test mule of the motorcycle was spotted recently on public roads. While the scrambler has remained largely unchanged, Benelli has made few changes to the design and components as a part of the update. The production of the motorcycle was discontinued in 2020 due to the implementation of the new BS6 emission norms.

While the test mule was heavily camouflaged hiding most of the bike’s updated design, a couple of changes provide us a fair idea of the changes that have been carried out. Starting from the front, the Leoncino 250 will feature a slightly more aggressive design courtesy of the pronounced tank extensions and a revised headlamp assembly. Next, the tail section has received subtle design changes to complete the look, and the seat is also slightly different. Lastly, the exhaust muffler is different in comparison to the previous model suggesting a different exhaust note.

On the mechanical side on things, the motorcycle will continue to be built around the same steel trellis frame and will be suspended by an upside down fork setup at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends coupled with aluminium alloys shod with road-biased tyres. The motorcycle is likely to feature the same 12.5 litre fuel tank and seat height of 800 mm.

For the powertrain, expect the Leoncino 250 to be powered by the same 249 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill that will comply with the current OBD-2B emission norms. In the last version of the motorcycle, the motor was rated to produce 25.4 bhp and 21 Nm.

Expected to the launched around the festive season, expect Benelli to price the 2025 Leoncino 250 higher that the last known the last known sticker price Rs 2.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

