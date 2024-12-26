First V-Twin Benelli: All You Need To Know About The Leoncino Bobber 400

Bobber-style motorcycles are returning in trend and Chinese-owned Italian brand Benelli has taken the wraps from the new Leoncino Bobber 400. It has a low-slung stance, is powered by a V-twin motor, and takes design inspiration from American bike brands, such as Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles.

Until now the Leoncino brand consisted of the modern-retro-styled street bikes of displacements 125 cc, 500 cc and 800 cc. With the Leoncino Bobber 400, the brand has not only expanded its genre portfolio but also filled the gap between the 125 cc and 500 cc models. In India, Benelli only sells the Leoncino 500 which retails at a sticker price of Rs 4.99 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Housed in a steel double cradle frame, the Leoncino Bobber 400 is powered by a new 386.5 cc 60-degree V-twin mill capable of producing 25 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 36.6 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a belt for the final drive.

For cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a 35 mm USD fork setup with 100 mm travel and a twin shock absorber setup with 125 mm travel. Disc brakes at both ends take care of braking duties, which are assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The bobber is equipped with all-LED lighting, a circular TFT display, and a right-side mounted air intake similar to Harley models. The motorcycle has a 15-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 730 mm and tips the scale at 180 kilograms.

Benelli will commence the sale of the Leoncino Bobber 400 in China first followed by European markets later in 2025. Unfortunately, the company has no plans of bringing the bobber to Indian shores any time soon.