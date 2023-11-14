EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show

Benelli made a significant impact at EICMA 2023 by introducing a range of parallel-twin motorcycles, particularly in the mid-displacement sports bike segment. The new Benelli Tornado series, presented in three variants: 300cc, 400cc, and 500cc, signifies the company's renewed focus on this segment after a brief hiatus.

Benelli has emphasised the mid-displacement segment.

The 702 engine, seemingly confined to the existing TRK 702, emphasises Benelli's concentration on the 500cc twin, a key contributor to the success of the TRK 502. This engine now powers two new middleweight models: the fully-faired sportbike, Tornado 500, and the roadster Tornado Naked Twin 500.

Let us take a look at some of the motorcycles from the Chinese-owned Italian brand unveiled at EICMA 2023.

Benelli Tornado 500

The Tornado 500 shares its platform with the Naked Twin 500

Positioned as the flagship parallel-twin sportbike, the Tornado 500 shares its platform with the Naked Twin 500, featuring an aggressive design. Distinguished by premium components for enhanced performance, the Tornado 500 boasts a 500-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine generating 47.6 bhp and 46 Nm of torque. Other features include a 5.0-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, TPMS function, USB, and a USB-C socket. The bike's framework incorporates a tubular steel trellis layout, an inverted Marzocchi 41 mm fork, and a central shock absorber. This model receives a large fuel tank with 16.5 litres of capacity.

Benelli Tornado 400

The Tornado 400 mirrors the features of the 500 but is distinguished by a 399cc parallel-twin engine.

Catering to the needs of young riders, the Tornado 400 mirrors the features of the 500 but is distinguished by a 399cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. Key features, including the 5.0-inch colour TFT display, are retained. The Tornado 400 features a tubular steel structure, an inverted fork, and a single-sided aluminium swingarm with an adjustable spring preload. The fuel tank is 14.8 litres, and the seat height is 795 mm.

Benelli Tornado 300

The Tornado 300 is positioned as an entry-level sportbike

Positioned as an entry-level sportbike, the Tornado 300 is powered by a 300-cc parallel-twin engine delivering 35 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. With a six-speed manual gearbox and 17-inch wheels, it shares design elements with its siblings. The Tornado 300 incorporates a 5-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and maintains the frame of the 400cc model, featuring an inverted fork and a rear swingarm with an adjustable spring preload monoshock. The fuel tank has a capacity of 14 litres, and the seat is 800 mm off the ground.

Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500

The Naked Twin 500 comes with an identical engine and chassis specifications as the Tornado 500.

Similar to the Tornado 500, the Naked Twin 500 offers an undressed version of the Tornado 500, sharing identical engine and chassis specifications. Boasting a 500cc parallel-twin engine, the Naked Twin 500 features an upside-down fork, a swinging arm with a central monoshock, and a tank capacity of 14 litres. The feature list comprises a five-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and front turn indicators integrated into the handguards.