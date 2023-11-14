EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
14-Nov-23 08:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Benelli has emphasised the mid-displacement segment.
- Benelli unveiled the Tornado Series with 300 cc, 400 cc, and 500 cc motorcycles.
- The brand also unveiled the Tornado Naked Twin 500.
Benelli made a significant impact at EICMA 2023 by introducing a range of parallel-twin motorcycles, particularly in the mid-displacement sports bike segment. The new Benelli Tornado series, presented in three variants: 300cc, 400cc, and 500cc, signifies the company's renewed focus on this segment after a brief hiatus.
Benelli has emphasised the mid-displacement segment.
The 702 engine, seemingly confined to the existing TRK 702, emphasises Benelli's concentration on the 500cc twin, a key contributor to the success of the TRK 502. This engine now powers two new middleweight models: the fully-faired sportbike, Tornado 500, and the roadster Tornado Naked Twin 500.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
Let us take a look at some of the motorcycles from the Chinese-owned Italian brand unveiled at EICMA 2023.
Benelli Tornado 500
The Tornado 500 shares its platform with the Naked Twin 500
Positioned as the flagship parallel-twin sportbike, the Tornado 500 shares its platform with the Naked Twin 500, featuring an aggressive design. Distinguished by premium components for enhanced performance, the Tornado 500 boasts a 500-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine generating 47.6 bhp and 46 Nm of torque. Other features include a 5.0-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, TPMS function, USB, and a USB-C socket. The bike's framework incorporates a tubular steel trellis layout, an inverted Marzocchi 41 mm fork, and a central shock absorber. This model receives a large fuel tank with 16.5 litres of capacity.
Also Read: New Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702X Launched In Europe
Benelli Tornado 400
The Tornado 400 mirrors the features of the 500 but is distinguished by a 399cc parallel-twin engine.
Catering to the needs of young riders, the Tornado 400 mirrors the features of the 500 but is distinguished by a 399cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. Key features, including the 5.0-inch colour TFT display, are retained. The Tornado 400 features a tubular steel structure, an inverted fork, and a single-sided aluminium swingarm with an adjustable spring preload. The fuel tank is 14.8 litres, and the seat height is 795 mm.
Benelli Tornado 300
The Tornado 300 is positioned as an entry-level sportbike
Positioned as an entry-level sportbike, the Tornado 300 is powered by a 300-cc parallel-twin engine delivering 35 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. With a six-speed manual gearbox and 17-inch wheels, it shares design elements with its siblings. The Tornado 300 incorporates a 5-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and maintains the frame of the 400cc model, featuring an inverted fork and a rear swingarm with an adjustable spring preload monoshock. The fuel tank has a capacity of 14 litres, and the seat is 800 mm off the ground.
Also Read: Benelli’s Parent Company Working On Litre-Class V4 Engine
Benelli Tornado Naked Twin 500
The Naked Twin 500 comes with an identical engine and chassis specifications as the Tornado 500.
Similar to the Tornado 500, the Naked Twin 500 offers an undressed version of the Tornado 500, sharing identical engine and chassis specifications. Boasting a 500cc parallel-twin engine, the Naked Twin 500 features an upside-down fork, a swinging arm with a central monoshock, and a tank capacity of 14 litres. The feature list comprises a five-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and front turn indicators integrated into the handguards.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Benelli Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
3 hours ago
The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30
The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.
5 hours ago
The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.
6 hours ago
While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant
1 day ago
Developed in collaboration with 100% motocross gear brand, the special edition FTR features some cosmetic enhancements along with an Akrapovic exhaust.
1 day ago
Dulquer Salmaan added the latest BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, showcased in an oxide grey metallic finish.
1 day ago
The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.
The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.
This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
5 hours ago
The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.
The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.
3 days ago
The Skytown blends maxi-scooter elements with the agility of a compact commuter scooter and is powered by either a 125cc or 150cc motor
4 days ago
TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.