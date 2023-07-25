New Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702X Launched In Europe

Say hello to the all-new Benelli TRK 702 and the TRK 702X. The bikes were unveiled in China earlier, followed by their showcase at the EICMA 2022. Siblings to the TRK 502 and TRK 502X, the 702s complete Benelli’s TRK range. Launched in Italy and Europe, Benelli has interestingly priced both the bikes at the same sticker price of 7,740 Euros, which converts to Rs 7.02 lakh.

The TRK 702 is built around a new steel trellis frame



Sharing the same underpinnings the bikes are built around a steel trellis frame using the engine as a stressed member. Powered by an all-new 698 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor with a 180-degree crank, the unit is capable of producing 69 bhp of maximum power and 68 Nm of peak torque, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle features all-LED lighting and a tall windscreen



For cycle parts, the motorcycles employ a 50 mm inverted fork setup up front with 140 mm of travel. Meanwhile, the rear comprises a preload-adjustable monoshock with 173 mm of travel at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a pair of 320 mm rotors at the front and a 260 mm single disc at the back. The system is accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The TRK 702 and TRK 702X are differentiated by wheel type. While both bikes ride on a 19-17 inch setup, the former rides on alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Angel GTs due to its road biassed nature, while the latter features wire-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs to take on more challenging terrains. Both bikes feature a large 20-litre fuel tank. On the weighing scale, the TRK 702 stands at 232 kg while the X weighs 3 kg more.

Powering it is a 698 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor



Coming to the features, Benelli has equipped the 702s with all the standard tech that is now common with most adv motorcycles. You get a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, full-LED lighting, a tall windscreen and backlit switchgear. Heated grip and rider saddle are available as an option.



The design of the TRK 702 and TRk 702X follows the silhouette of most adventure bikes in the market, featuring a high front beak, large body proportions, split-type raised pillion seat, luggage rack at the back, tall and wide handlebar, banana-shaped swingarm, single large exhaust can and an exposed engine.



In the international market, the 702s compete against the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700, Aprilia Tuareg 660 and the KTM 790 Adventure. Currently, there is no confirmation with regards to Benelli beginning the TRK 702 and TRK 702X in India as of now. However, owing to the increasing preference for adventure bikes in the country, we sure do hope the brand sees the opportunity and considers bringing the bikes to our shores soon.