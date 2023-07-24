Benelli And Keeway Hikes Prices of Select Models; V302C Gets Slipper Clutch

Benelli and Keeway India have updated the prices of select models in their current product portfolio. The touring-focused TRK 502 and 502X models now carry a price tag of Rs 5.85 lakh and Rs 6.35 lakh, respectively, demanding a premium of Rs 10,000 over the older pricing. In addition to that, Benelli has also updated the colour palette by discontinuing the red and replacing it with the green shade. The TRK 502 gets the additional black colour option as well. On contacting the manufacturer, for the TRKs, the company will be releasing an official statement for the price hike soon.



Mechanically, the TRK series remains the same and continues to be powered by a 500cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin unit that is capable of producing 46.85 bhp and 46Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Keeway V302C now comes equipped with a slipper clutch



In the case of the Keeway V302C, the V-twin roadster is now priced at Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of Rs 9,000 over the previous sticker price. The revision in price comes due to the addition of a slipper clutch to the existing powertrain. Apart from that, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same and is powered by a 298 cc liquid-cooled V-twin mill that is capable of producing 29.9 bhp and 26.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.



The TRK 502 is powered by 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill

Benelli’s current portfolio comprises the 502C, TRK 502/502X, TRK 251, Leoncino and the Imperiale 400. Meanwhile, Keeway’s current two-wheeler lineup consists of SR 125/250, K300 N/R, V302C, K-Light 250V and the Sixties 300i and Vieste 300i scooters.