Keeway SR 125, SR 250 Motorcycles To Be Localised By End-2023

The SR125 and SR250 motorcycles will also get a customisation program and new annual maintenance contracts by September 2023.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jun-23 12:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • AARI to introduce a customisation program for the SR125 and SR250 by September
  • Will also offer annual maintenance programs for the two motorcycles
  • No details revealed as to the extent of localisation

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI) has announced plans to localise the new Keeway SR series motorcycles in India by end-2023. The company launched the first model of the SR series in India last year, the SR125, with the larger SR250 arriving in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. AARI, however, has not revealed any details on how much local content will be used for the two retro-styled motorcycles. AARI says that localising the two motorcycles will help in improving delivery timelines as well as make prices more competitive.

The Keeway SR 125 is currently priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The company is also planning to allow customers to customise their motorcycles through the factory ‘My SR My Way’ programme. Set to be available from September 2023, the programme will allow customers to customise the colours on their SR motorcycles. The customised colours will be made to order. The two bikes will also get a range of accessories going forward such as a visor, bash plate, backrest, leg guard, saree guard, seat cover, fuel tank and handrails.

 

Additionally, AARI will be introducing new Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) for the SR250 and SR125 by September. The company says AMC plans will offer a host of benefits to owners such as discounts, spares, accessories, labour charges (except accidental) and price protection from labour rate revisions.

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

