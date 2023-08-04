Keeway Vieste 300 XDV Breaks Cover!

QJ Motor-owned Keeway has unveiled a rugged version of its road-going scooter, the Vieste 300. Christened as Vieste 300 XDV, the adventure-focused scooter features a rugged design with lots of plastic cladding giving it muscular proportions and features to suit its purpose. The XDV is based on the same platform as the Vieste 300, but visually looks very different from the latter.





Like most adventure-focused scooters, the Vieste 300 XDV features a chunky front apron and plastic cladding and a large windscreen. It sports a motorcycle-type single-piece wider handlebar and a large LCD digital instrument console for information readouts. The scooter features full LED lighting, a single-piece stepped saddle and a grab rail at the back to strap on luggage. The plastic cladding continues to other body panels completing the rugged look with anti-skid steel plates at the footrests.

Coming to the cycle parts, the Vieste 300 XDV features a premium upside-down fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, both sourced from KYB. Suspension travel is rated at 90mm and 65mm, respectively. The scooter rides on 13-inch wheels shod with chunky tyres. For braking, it employs a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear with J.Juan calipers. Powering the Vieste 300 XDV is the same 278cc, single-pot, liquid-cooled unit that produces 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm and comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Offered in two colours, Keeway is offering the Vieste 300 XDV in the international markets. As of now, it is too early to comment on the possibility of the XDV coming to our shores.