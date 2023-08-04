  • Home
  • News
  • Keeway Vieste 300 XDV Breaks Cover!

Keeway Vieste 300 XDV Breaks Cover!

Built on the same platform as the road-going version, the XDV gets rugged bodywork and premium cycle parts
authorBy Janak Sorap
2 mins read
04-Aug-23 07:22 PM IST
gallery blue 2022 01.png
Highlights
  • Keeway Vieste 300 XDV unveiled
  • Gets KYB suspension and J.Juan brakes
  • Gets rugged bodywork and more ground clearance

QJ Motor-owned Keeway has unveiled a rugged version of its road-going scooter, the Vieste 300. Christened as Vieste 300 XDV, the adventure-focused scooter features a rugged design with lots of plastic cladding giving it muscular proportions and features to suit its purpose. The XDV is based on the same platform as the Vieste 300, but visually looks very different from the latter.

 


 

Like most adventure-focused scooters, the Vieste 300 XDV features a chunky front apron and plastic cladding and a large windscreen. It sports a motorcycle-type single-piece wider handlebar and a large LCD digital instrument console for information readouts. The scooter features full LED lighting, a single-piece stepped saddle and a grab rail at the back to strap on luggage. The plastic cladding continues to other body panels completing the rugged look with anti-skid steel plates at the footrests.

 

Also Read: Benelli And Keeway Hikes Prices of Select Models; V302C Gets Slipper Clutch


 

Coming to the cycle parts, the Vieste 300 XDV features a premium upside-down fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, both sourced from KYB. Suspension travel is rated at 90mm and 65mm, respectively. The scooter rides on 13-inch wheels shod with chunky tyres. For braking, it employs a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear with J.Juan calipers. Powering the Vieste 300 XDV is the same 278cc, single-pot, liquid-cooled unit that produces 18.4 bhp and 22 Nm and comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

 

Also Read: Keeway SR 125, SR 250 Motorcycles To Be Localised By End-2023


Offered in two colours, Keeway is offering the Vieste 300 XDV in the international markets. As of now, it is too early to comment on the possibility of the XDV coming to our shores. 

Related Articles
Benelli And Keeway Hikes Prices of Select Models; V302C Gets Slipper Clutch
Benelli And Keeway Hikes Prices of Select Models; V302C Gets Slipper Clutch
11 days ago
Keeway SR 125, SR 250 Motorcycles To Be Localised By End-2023
Keeway SR 125, SR 250 Motorcycles To Be Localised By End-2023
2 months ago
Keeway K300N And K300R Prices Slashed!
Keeway K300N And K300R Prices Slashed!
4 months ago
Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.49 Lakh
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Keeway Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner