Keeway K300N And K300R Prices Slashed!

To make their motorcycles more accessible to prospective buyers, Keeway India has slashed the prices of its entry-level motorcycles offered in India. The naked Keeway K300N and the faired Keeway K300R both, have received a price revision and now carry a sticker price of Rs 2.55 lakh and Rs 2.65 lakh (both ex-showroom, India), respectively.

While the K300N is now affordable by Rs 30,000, the K300R is now cheaper by Rs 55,000. Adishwar Auto Ride India of the Mahavir Group, which handles operations for Keeway in India, has managed to attain better import costs for the above bikes. This has allowed the company to reduce the prices of the two motorcycles and let customers benefit from them.

Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk

Keeway K300N is a street naked motorcycle

Despite the price revision, Keeway India has assured that the K300N and K300R will be manufactured while maintaining the same quality levels and materials. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain, and are powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled mill, mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch. The engine comes with two riding modes - Eco and Sport, and is rated to produce 27.12 bhp of max power and 25 Nm of peak torque. Being a street naked, the K300N has an upright riding stance while tipping the scale at 151 kg. On the other hand, the fully-faired K300R offers a more aggressive riding stance and is slightly heavier, weighing in at 165 kg.

Keeway K300R is a fully-faired motorcycle

Keeway India offers the K300N and K300R with the option to select from three colours - White, Red and Black. In terms of rivalry, now more affordable, the K300R competes against the likes of the BMW G310RR and TVS Apache RR310, while the K300N locks horns with the BMW G310R, Zontes 350R and Honda CB300R.