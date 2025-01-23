Login
Keeway K300 SF Launched At Rs 1.69 Lakh

The K300 SF is the updated iteration of the K300 N and replaces the model in Keeway’s India line-up.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • K300 SF costs about Rs 60,000 less than the outgoing K300 N
  • Introductory pricing valid for first 100 customers
  • K300 SF is an updated iteration of the K300 N

Keeway India has launched the new K300 SF in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The K300 SF is the updated iteration of the K300 N launched in India in 2022 with the introductory pricing making the motorcycle close to Rs 60,000 more affordable than the older model. The introductory pricing is only valid for the first 100 customers.

 

Also read: China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
 

Keeway K300 SF 1

In terms of design, nothing looks to have visually changed with the K300 SF with the motorcycle carrying over the streetfighter design of the K300 N. The SF in the motorcycle’s name stands for street fighter. The colour options of matte white, matte black and matte red too have been carried forward though the graphics do get minor tweaks.

 

Also read: First V-Twin Benelli: All You Need To Know About The Leoncino Bobber 400
 

The single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine too looks to be unchanged and continues to displace 292.4 cc and develops a peak output of 27.1 bhp at 8750 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Keeway K300 SF 2

The bike continues to be sprung on a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear with 17-inch wheels at both ends. Stopping power comes via disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Other features on offer include all LED lighting and a full digital instrument cluster.

# Keeway# Keeway K300 N# Keeway K300 SF# Bikes
