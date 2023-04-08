2022 Honda CB300R Recalled Over Fire Risk

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has issued a recall for the 2022 model year CB300R due to a fault with the engine's right crankcase cover. The company says that a manufacturing defect with the component could cause the sealing plug to dislodge ‘due to low retention force caused by engine heat.’

This could lead to the plug coming off causing engine oil to leak out. The oil leak could lead to a fire risk should it come in contact with any hot surface of the motorcycle and also cause injury to the rider should he or she come into contact with the hot engine oil. There would also be a risk of slippage should the oil come into contact with the tyres.

A defect with the right crankcase cover could lead to oil leaking from the engine.

Honda says that its premium BigWing dealerships will carry out the inspection and replacement of the affected parts free of cost from April 15 onwards.

Honda has not revealed the number of motorcycles affected but says that affected customers will be contacted via call, e-mail or SMS to bring in their vehicles for inspection. Customers can additionally go to the BigWing website and use their motorcycle’s VIN number to see if it falls under the campaign.